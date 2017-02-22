Young 29er pair, Moss Racing, represent NeilPryde Sailing as they storm up the ranks

NeilPryde Sailing are sponsoring two promising young dinghy sailors in their bid for a place on the Olympic pathway. Ross Banham and crew Max Clapp, together called Moss Racing, are multiple-titled 420 dinghy champions who moved up to the powerful 29er Class dinghy in 2016, coming 4th overall in the Eurocup in Italy, and scoring top GB boat.

In 2017 Ross, who sails at Bewl Valley SC in Kent and Max, from the Royal Southern YC in Hamble will attend 29er World and European Championships with the aim of qualifying to represent Team GB in the 29er class at the World Sailing Youth Worlds, another step towards the ultimate achievement of the Olympic dream.

Neil Pryde supplied the pair with their sailing kit, including t-shirts and jackets to wear ashore and kit bags. Mostly importantly, however is the clothing that protects them from the elements when they are sailing, which includes the Neil Pryde Thermalite midlayers for warmth and comfort, along with the ultimate and iconic Elite Firewire wetsuit and Firewire Heatseeker top for even more incredible insulation.

NeilPryde: Why have you chosen Neil Pryde clothing?

Ross: It's practical, usable and robust and affordable. NP is also the coolest looking gear on the race course. If I can stay warm and work hard while still being comfortable, as well as looking good, that's great for me as a teenager. I know a lot of my friends feel the same about the design look.

Max: It's the most comfortable, practical and best looking gear in the sport.

NeilPryde: How does Neil Pryde compare to the other similar products on the market?

Ross: Over the years I've tried most makes of gear with varied results. My NP gear has lasted by far the longest. At my age I grow fast as well, the gear is still in good condition after a hard year of my use, so I can pass it on. NP is value for money and can be used in any youth class, by helm or crew, without ripping or getting damaged.

Max: When you put on a piece of NeilPryde gear it is obvious that every detail has been considered. This is not the case with other products on the market.

NeilPryde: What are the most important considerations when choosing the right clothing for sailing?

Ross: Just getting a wetsuit that's very thick and strong all over will not work. For different dinghies you need different things for instance helming Lasers and 29ers, you need to have very robust wetsuit bottoms and very flexible tops. Crewing 420s and 29ers you really need the flexibility in your knees and particularly shoulders and elbows.

You get hot during races and cold out on the water between the race starts during the day. The very best solution to this is the NP Neoprene Hoodie. I wear it over all my kit when I launch, I hang it on the side of the committee boat, or give it to a safety rib while racing and put it back on between races. It is so good I've even worn quite a thin wetsuits in autumn as you're still so hot racing, but can still keep warm in the hoodie between races. It doesn't matter if it is thrown in the bottom of a wet rib, or clipped on the fender of the committee boat getting wet all day, it still keeps you so warm when you put it on.

Max: You cannot think about the kit you're wearing while sailing - it shouldn't be a distraction. If you don't notice the elements you've chosen the right gear.

NeilPryde: What challenges do you anticipate in the next 12 months?

Ross: My main challenge this year is balancing my A-levels with my training and sailing.

Max: The Worlds in California and Europeans in France. If we perform at these events then it will be an excellent way to end our youth sailing careers.

NeilPryde: Who got you into sailing?

Ross: My family – and the people who have influenced me.

Max: My parents. Sailing has always been a part of my life.

NeilPryde: Who has been the biggest influence in your sailing career to date?

Ross: Inspiration has come from the greatest sailors of all time like Ben Ainslie, Giles Scott, Jimmy Spithill. The stars of Team-GB sailing are so approachable. The Rio 2016 Olympians are always so happy to talk, even to us kids in the Weymouth boat park. Ben Ainslie helped me rig my Oppy when I was 10 years old. I will never forget that. I met Ian Percy and Bart on the docks and said "Hello Mr Simpson." He laughed a lot and said only his bank manager called him that, I am so glad I have a happy memory of meeting Bart.

Ben Saxton coached me on and off right from my time as a 9 year old in Oppies, then 420s and luckily sometimes even now in the 29er. I have learnt such a huge amount from Ben, not just technically and tactically, but most importantly, how hard you need to work to achieve your goals. Ben has now gone to his first games in Rio and I want to follow his path.

Max: My biggest influence so far has been my coaches. The British Youth Squad coaches are excellent.

NeilPryde: What has been your best moment in sailing so far?

Ross: Winning the (U19) Laser 4.7 Nationals aged 14, or winning the Laser 4.7 UK Spring Championships getting straight wins and discarding a bullet and getting my cup presented by Ali Young. Working all year to win the 420 National Championships and then go on to win the ISAF qualifier and get selected as the Team-GB 420 boat was fantastic.

Also after we got home from winning that ISAF selection event when Max and I realised we had won every single UK 420 event for 12 months, including the RYA Boys Youths Championships, so we held all the cups at that moment. We sat and looked at them, the names of so many past and present Olympians were on many of them. Then we looked in more detail, we noticed nobody else before had ever won all the events in a single year, we had our own personal first ever 420 "grand-slam".

Max: Winning an entire year of 420 class events and finishing 6th at the Europeans.

NeilPryde: Do you have a favourite sailing venue?

Ross & Max: Riva del Garda - no contest.

NeilPryde: How do you progress from an international sailor to an Olympic hopeful?

Ross: You need to have the dedication and passion to put in the countless hours to train to step up to that level.

Max: Dedicate more time to training, fitness and mental strength. It is a completely different league.

NeilPryde: What is the goal for 2017?

Ross: To qualify for the ISAF Youth Worlds (World Sailing Youth World Championships).

Max: To enjoy our racing and our last year as Youth athletes.

NeilPryde: What are your greatest passions outside of sailing?

Ross: Formula One as the technicality of the sport fascinates me.

Max: Football and swimming, family and friends.

