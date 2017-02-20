Third line honours in a row for Phaedo^3 in the RORC Caribbean 600

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 7:10 am

After an epic battle with their MOD70 sister ship Maserati, Phaedo^3 took multihull line honours in the RORC Caribbean 600.

Lloyd Thornburg and his crew of Brian Thompson, Michel Desjoyeaux, Miles Seddon, Rob Greenhalgh, Pete Cumming, Paul Allen and Damian Foxall, finished with an clasped time of 33 hours 40 minutes and 46 seconds. We now have to wait until the rest of the MORCA fleet finish to see how they finish on handicap.

