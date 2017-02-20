Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Crewsaver RORC Flare Package
Crewsaver RORC Flare Package
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Third line honours in a row for Phaedo^3 in the RORC Caribbean 600

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 7:10 am 20 February 2017

After an epic battle with their MOD70 sister ship Maserati, Phaedo^3 took multihull line honours in the RORC Caribbean 600.

Lloyd Thornburg and his crew of Brian Thompson, Michel Desjoyeaux, Miles Seddon, Rob Greenhalgh, Pete Cumming, Paul Allen and Damian Foxall, finished with an clasped time of 33 hours 40 minutes and 46 seconds. We now have to wait until the rest of the MORCA fleet finish to see how they finish on handicap.

To keep up to date with all the news and to follow the race visit www.caribbean600.rorc.org

Line honours for Phaedo^3 in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © Rachel Fallon-Langdon / Team Phaedo
Line honours for Phaedo^3 in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © Rachel Fallon-Langdon / Team Phaedo

Related Articles

RORC Caribbean 600 Day 2
More Argyll than Antigua After a champagne start to the race there was a huge change in weather conditions by the end of the first day. The low pressure system emanating from the north arrived earlier than anticipated, extinguishing the trade winds. Posted on 21 Feb An Awe Inspiring Start
To the 9th RORC Caribbean 600 The ninth edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 20 Feb Abnormal Weather for RORC Caribbean 600
The infamous 'It's normally not like this...' Wouter Verbraak will be navigating Grant Gordon's 72ft Maxi Cruiser, Louise for the RORC Caribbean 600. Wouter has competed in the Barcelona World Race, the Volvo Ocean Race on numerous occasions and is Head of Sevenstar Racing Yacht Logistics. Posted on 20 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Welcome Party
Less than 48 hours to go to the start With less than 48 hours to go, it's a busy scene around the docks as crews prepare for the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 on Monday 20th February, but on Saturday evening it was time to officially open the race and welcome everyone to Antigua. Posted on 19 Feb Chase the Race by Land or Sea
At Antigua Sailing Week The Antigua Sailing Week team is inviting spectators to "Chase the Race" daily as part of the 50th Edition of Antigua Sailing Week which will take place from April 29 to May 7, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb Record entry for RORC Caribbean 600
A fleet of over 80 yachts expected A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition of the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race non-stop around 11 Caribbean islands, starting and finishing in Antigua. Posted on 15 Feb Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 route
Setting sail for Salvador de Bahia! The 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre will kick off on Saturday, October 28, 2017, around the Bassin Paul Vatine (marina) in Le Havre, for a week of festivities that will mark the 500th anniversary of this maritime city. Posted on 14 Feb Big Guns for Antigua 360º Race
Second edition to take place on 17th February The second edition of the Antigua 360º Race will take place on February 17, 2017 providing a 52 mile anticlockwise circumnavigation of Antigua. Posted on 9 Feb Classics in the RORC Caribbean 600
At least 12 classic-designed yachts taking part The RORC Caribbean 600 attracts the world's fastest racing yachts, magnificent superyachts and corinthian production cruisers. Gathered in Antigua for the start of the 600-mile blast around 11 Caribbean islands, the fleet is a phenomenal sight. Posted on 7 Feb Superyacht Challenge Antigua overall
Flying Finish The fourth and final encounter at the 2017 Superyacht Challenge was a magical affair, sparkling Caribbean sunshine, 20 knots of breeze and the added delight of Caribbean swell. Posted on 6 Feb

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy