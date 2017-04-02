Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Gill Womens Pro Top purple
Gill Womens Pro Top purple
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Gunboats join the Multihull Class at the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta

by Michelle Slade today at 1:05 pm 27 March - 2 April 2017
Gunboat Flow at the St Thomas International Regatta © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com

With six Gunboats confirmed to race the 2017 BVI Spring Regatta, the competition dial has been seriously notched up for one of the best Caribbean racing events under the sun. In the line-up are: Gunboat 60 Arethusa, Gunboat 62 Elvis, Gunboat 66 Extreme H2O, Gunboat 60 Flow, Gunboat 60 Momentum, and Gunboat 55 Thirst.

The Gunboat fleet has been racing together for over a decade in the Caribbean, Northeast and Mediterranean. Approximately a third of the 30+ Gunboats in circulation, which range from 48'-90', race competitively, according to Meredith Erickson, Gunboat class co-organizer, and this year the fleet has chosen to participate in the BVI Spring Regatta.

Said Erickson, "I'm very glad Spring Regatta has gotten the traction in the fleet that we hoped it would. We all know this will be an outstanding event and are hopeful that other Gunboats and high-performance multihulls will also decide to join the fun."

Among the BVI Spring Regatta Gunboat fleet is a diverse range of racing experience as well as boats more optimized than others for racing. Nonetheless, the boats participating see this as a great opportunity to line-up together in optimum conditions for these fast multihulls.

Elvis, owned by Jason Carroll is slated to be the fleet's top contender having regularly cleaned up the playing field over the past few seasons, while Momentum is literally fresh out of the yard. Said Lucky Mike, Momentum boat captain, "Racing? We've only had the main up about half a dozen times..."

Momentum is the first sailboat for owner Frederick Moe who will be racing Spring Regatta for his first time. With barely sea trials under her belt and a short cruise to the Bahamas, boat captain Lucky Mike has expectations in check, commenting. "Momentum is a new boat, we have a new crew and hope that BVI Spring Regatta will give us a chance to test it all and see what she can do... oh, and of course, the fun is really what it's all about!"

Flow is a four-year old Gunboat which has been owned by Stephen Cucchiaro for the past two, during which time he has modified it for racing. The crew on Flow will also be testing new equipment, according to boat captain Tony Teale, "It's going to be a big push for us because the new rig is only just now going in, so the boat is very un-tested."

This past summer they have lined up against other Gunboats, with Elvis consistently leading the pack. "Elvis is the most competitive and is always very well sailed so they generally win, "Teale commented. "In the right conditions, they'll have her up on a hull sailing her like a small beach cat - it's exciting!"

Malcom Park, Extreme H20 project manager has had the pleasure of taking H20 to new levels of development to optimize performance, modifications which have since been adopted by other Gunboats. "We were the first Gunboat to have aft tiller steering, aft main sheet controls, curved daggerboards, T-rudders and the first Gunboat 66/62 to have a rotating wing mast," Park said. "We want a light cruising boat which will perform on a race course so we've been refining all of those things since the boat launched."

Park thinks the Gunboat fleet will be very close with much of the outcome coming down to sails and teamwork. "With the right sails for the condition, and the crew who can deploy that sail in time, it'll come down to sailing the boat," Park said. Either way, he's also betting Elvis will hold the bar at the highest level. "Without a doubt, they'll be the toughest team we face out there," Park said.

Phil Lotz bought Arethusa new just over 18 months ago. She's the first multihull he's owned although he's had smaller boats like a Melges 32 and enjoyed many successes on his Swan 42, including previous BVI Spring Regatta events. Of his new boat, Lotz said, "We decided that the Gunboats were a great cruising platform, fun on a racecourse and importantly, didn't take a lot of people to do either. As well, they are as fast if not faster than a big mono hull."

Lotz says he's still learning the boat and getting up to speed driving, "It seems simple but there's a lot to it. It's a very powerful boat so you don't take anything for granted, but it's fun and it's fast!"

Nils Erickson, co-organizer of the Gunboat fleet, is looking forward to having the fleet together in the BVI, "Nanny Cay is constantly improving their facilities and BVI Spring Regatta has just gotten better each year. Between the deeper water channel and now the new marina and villa expansion, the facilities are top notch. Combine that with the world's best playground for sailing and an unbeatable Regatta Village right on the beach, it makes for a fantastic event."

For more information go to www.bvispringregatta.org

Related Articles

Rutland Cat pounces on Team Fireflys
Taking flight during 'weatherbomb' Doris It's not the sort of team building exercise you would plan, but it certainly brought the team together. This cat wasn't properly tied down for 'weatherbomb' Doris, took flight and landed on 3 Fireflys belonging to the Rutland team racers. Posted on 25 Feb Fast new boats rouse racing excitement
At BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival It's simply hard to beat racing in the Caribbean and a week competing in the BVI Spring Regatta & Sailing Festival is no exception. A highlight is always the diversity of boats that participate across many classes. Posted on 12 Feb Entries now open
For 2017 RYA Youth National Championships Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011. Posted on 17 Jan Wildwind Catamaran Intensive Training Weeks
Get your season off to a flying start If you're interested in getting your sailing season off to a flying start, then why not join in with one of our intensive catamaran training weeks, May 14-21 and May 21-28, we usually fill up fast so don't miss out and call us now to check availability. Posted on 10 Jan Celebrating 30 years of Wildwind Sailing Holidays!
Join the team during the 2017 season 2017 marks the 30th anniversary of Wildwind Sailing Holidays in Vassiliki, on the Greek island of Lefkas. The Wildwind team will be celebrating every week of the season with guests old and new and there will be an 'official 30th anniversary week'. Posted on 14 Dec 2016 The Grafham Catamaran Open
A total of 80 boats take part A total of 80 boats took part in the Grafham Cat Open on the fine weekend of 22/23 October. Three races were run back to back on both days - Saturday was sunny with a F2-3 Northerly wind and Sunday was overcast with a F3-4 NNE wind. Posted on 26 Oct 2016 Multihulls to get their own contest
Within the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series After seven successful seasons, the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series has become established as the Series where dinghy racers can get the highest quality handicap racing with the biggest turnouts during the winter months. Posted on 20 Oct 2016 Offshore Multihull & One-Design classes star
In St. Thomas International Regatta A large offshore multihull fleet and entries for at least two one-design classes are already registered for the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), set for March 24 to 28, 2017 and hosted by the St. Thomas Yacht Club. Posted on 1 Oct 2016 MultihullCup at Port Adriano, Mallorca
Inaugural event roars into existence With no other events like it, the inaugural MultihullCup roared into existence last weekend in Port Adriano, in the South West of Mallorca. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 Spitfires & Youth Cats at Stokes Bay & Weston
A busy month in the Solent September has been a busy month, starting with a weekend of new local youth sailors trying out the Spitfire and the Nacra 15 at Weston Sailing Club. The following weekend was Stokes Bay Cat Open and Spitfire Grand Prix. Posted on 23 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 5 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 5 Mar Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Mar Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 12 Mar Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 9&10 and Prizegiving for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 12 Mar Shustoke SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990 Shustoke Gauntlet for Monohull dinghies with PY between 1385 and 990
Shustoke SC- 12 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy