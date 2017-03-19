Bala Massacre to be held on 19th March

by John Hunter today at 10:29 am

Come & blow those cobwebs off the boat

The "Bala Massacre" 3 hour Persuit Race, is now less than a month away. For the first time in our history, the event is being opened up to both dinghies & catamarans.

The date is Sunday 19 March with the race starting at 12 noon for the slowest boat.

The entry fee is £25 for double hander, & £15 for a single hander, but a 25% discount applies for booking early online via webCollect.

Notice of Race available at www.balsc.org.uk