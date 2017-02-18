Please select your home edition
North Sails Solo P-2 Mainsail
North Sails Solo P-2 Mainsail

Volunteers recognised at RYA Sailability National Conference

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 7:54 pm 18 February 2017
Youth award winner Eoin Bannon (far right) with Hannah Stodel and Stephen Thomas © RYA Sailability

Some 120 volunteers from Sailability groups across the country attended the 10th annual RYA Sailability National Conference and dinner last weekend (18 February) where the winners of the RYA Sailability Volunteer Awards were announced (Wyboston Lakes, Bedfordshire).

The RYA Sailability Volunteer Awards were presented by the British Sailing Team's Hannah Stodel and Stephen Thomas who competed in the Rio 2016 Games. These awards recognise the priceless contribution made by Sailability Volunteers and were awarded in four categories: Significant Contribution, Outstanding Contribution, Exceptional Contribution and Youth.

Significant Contribution

The winner of the Significant Contribution Award was Stuart Brierley for his work with Sailing for the Disabled for the past ten years. As skipper, sailor and an active fundraiser, Stuart is always willing to support and promote the charity and works tirelessly to mobilise other members.

Outstanding Contribution

The Outstanding Contribution Award was presented to three volunteers from Grafham Water Sailability. Alan Armstrong, Bruce Lamford and Geoffrey Collier are responsible for a two year project which saw their aging portable cabins replaced with fully accessible new log cabin style buildings, a boat house and a clubhouse. The new buildings have enabled even more sailors to get out on the water and enjoy using the club facilities unaided.

Exceptional Contribution

Bill Foster from Belfast Lough Sailability (BLS) received the Exceptional Contribution Award. As an active member of the management committee for over 12 years and he teaches, sails and is committed to teaching and inspiring others to give the sport a go. Visually impaired himself, Bill is described as someone who is 'always in the thick' of it at BLS and helps others to see that anyone can have aspirations and dreams.

Youth Award

Eoin Bannon (Belfast Lough Sailability) picked up the Youth Award. The fifteen year old was recognised for his commitment, enthusiasm and willingness to offer his services to any task presented to him. Although Eoin found participating in mainstream sport difficult, he sails, drives the safety boat and is seen as a fantastic role model and an ambassador for BLS.

RYA CEO Sarah Treseder also made a special presentation to Debbie Blachford who retired in December, thanking her for her 23 years of commitment in her role as RYA Sailability Manager.

The dinner welcomed guest speaker RAF Aerospace Battle Manager Kat Janes who talked about Flying for Freedom and their goal of putting a team of sick and injured servicemen and women to be the first to fly microlights to the North Pole.

Earlier in the day, delegates were treated to a variety of expert speakers, including an introduction from the new RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill. Waveney Sailability spoke about how they have encouraged and supported more of their sailors into racing and Belfast Lough gave a presentation on how they have recruited young volunteers.

After lunch it was time for the interactive workshop sessions and the opportunity to address questions to the panel of RYA experts who offered advice on a range of topics including insurance, affiliation and legal matters.

RYA Sailability Manager Joff McGill said: "I would like to thank everyone who attended this year's conference. As my first one it was incredible to be able to meet so many of the people who make it possible for Sailability to take place across the UK. The atmosphere has been buzzing all weekend and we have some really exciting things to look forward to in 2017".

Thank you to Gallagher Heath and all the event sponsors and exhibitors.

To find out more about RYA Sailability visit www.rya.org.uk/go/sailability

Related Articles

Support for disabled sailing at Whitefriars
£6000 domation from Cirencester Round Table Sailability @ Whitefriars, the disabled sailing section of the Whitefriars Sailing Club in the Cotswold waterpark, is kitting up for the new season. Cirencester Round Table have very kindly donated £6000 for the purchase of a new Hansa 303 dinghy. Posted on 22 Jan Joff McGill takes the helm of RYA Sailability
Following the retirement of Debbie Blachford The RYA is delighted to announce that Joff McGill has been appointed as the new RYA Sailability Manager, following the retirement of Debbie Blachford who after a successful 23 years leading RYA Sailability will be leaving in December. Posted on 28 Oct 2016 Champion of champions crowned
At RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta 2016 Peter Gregory (2.4mR class) was crowned 2016 RYA Multiclass Champion at the ninth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (6-7 August). Posted on 9 Aug 2016 Still time to enter
The RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta Over the weekend of 6-7 August, Rutland Sailing Club will once again be hosting the RYA Sailability Multi-Class Regatta. Entry forms are now available online with reduced entry fee until 22 July. Posted on 19 Jul 2016 Harken Lancashire Special Schools Regatta
Sailed in Hansa 303s at Bolton This year's regatta was again very kindly sponsored by Harken who generously provided "goodies" for all the competitors and the winners. The event was hosted by Bolton Sailing Club and supported by ten of their hard working volunteers. Posted on 9 Jul 2016 Registration now open
For 2016 RYA Multi Class Regatta The ninth RYA Sailability Multi Class Regatta, the largest of its type in the UK, will be held at Rutland Sailing Club on 6-7 August 2016. Posted on 2 Jun 2016 What next for Paralympic sailing?
Betsy Alison of Para World Sailing Committee interviewed Since the decision to drop sailing at the 2020 Paralympic Games was taken, a lot of work has been done to increase the sport's chances of reselection for the 2024 Paralympics, the decision for which should be taken in 2018. Posted on 27 May 2016 2016 RYA Sailability National Conference
Book your place now The ninth RYA Sailability National Conference, Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony will be held at Wyboston Lakes Executive Centre, Bedford, on Saturday 20 February 2016. Posted on 8 Jan 2016 29 nations set for Para World Championships
Hosted by Melbourne in November The 2015 Para World Sailing Championships is set to welcome 140 sailors from 29 nations in Melbourne, Australia from 24 November to 3 December 2015. Posted on 23 Oct 2015 Special Schools Sailing Week at Bolton
A thoroughly inspiring week Over 70 students from Pendle Community High School and College from Nelson enjoyed a week's sailing at Bolton Sailing Club. A thoroughly inspiring week was experienced by pupils with a wide spectrum of disabilities, in fluctuating weather conditions. Posted on 22 Jul 2015

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
