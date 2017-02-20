Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Os22 Gill OS2 Graphite package Deal
Os22 Gill OS2 Graphite package Deal

RORC Caribbean 600 Day 2: More Argyll than Antigua

by Trish Jenkins, Royal Ocean Racing Club today at 2:59 pm 20 February 2017

After a champagne start to the race there was a huge change in weather conditions by the end of the first day. The low pressure system emanating from the north arrived earlier than anticipated, extinguishing the trade winds to provide a windless night for many competitors. However, in the early hours of Tuesday morning a highly unusual north westerly wind was effecting the majority of the fleet rounding St.Kitts and Nevis. The arrival of the wind was accompanied by torrential rain - more Argyll & Bute (Scotland) than Antigua & Barbuda! By dawn on the second day, the majority of the monohull fleet were beating to Saba Island to turn downwind towards St. Barth.

Duelling MOD70s at the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / Tim Wright
Duelling MOD70s at the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / Tim Wright

In the MOCRA Multihull Class, the two duelling MOD70s are now a distant memory from the rest of the fleet. Giovanni Soldini's Maserati rounded the Barbuda mark less than a minute ahead of Lloyd Thornburg's American Phaedo3 and the two yachts set off on a broad reach to Nevis, hitting 25 knots of boat speed. However, on Port gybe without a foil, Maserati was unable to shake off the attentions of Phaedo3. Turning upwind at Nevis, the advantage turned towards Phaedo3 who passed Saba Island 22 seconds ahead of Maserati. Phaedo3 continued to pull away from Maserati through the chicane at the top of the course to lead by nearly 10 minutes as they passed Tintamarre Island around Midnight. Both MOD70s experienced light winds for the first part of the leg to Guadeloupe, but once through the windless zone, the two combatants were back to full speed as they both rounded Montserrat to Port. At dawn on the second day of the race, Phaedo3 and Maserati were close together, about to enter the wind shadow of Guadeloupe.

George David's Rambler 88 in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / ELWJ Photography
George David's Rambler 88 in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / ELWJ Photography

For yachts racing under the IRC Rating Rule, George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88 was leading on the water by 48 minutes at Tintamarre Island, six miles ahead of Mike Slade's British Maxi, Leopard 3. Lionel Pean's French Volvo70, SFS II was third on the water, but leading IRC Canting Keel Class after time correction.

Proteus at Barbuda in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / Tim Wright
Proteus at Barbuda in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / Tim Wright

At dawn on the second day, the two Maxi72s were enjoying an intense battle at the top of the overall leader board for IRC. Hap Fauth's Bella Mente and George Sakellaris' Proteus were rounding St.Barth for the second time on the long leg to Guadeloupe. The two yachts had been no more than seven minutes apart in 240 miles of racing. Approaching the halfway stage in the race, Proteus was estimated to be leading by less than one minute on corrected time. Dixon 100, Danneskjold, sailed by Simon Hill is estimated to be third in IRC Zero, just ahead of Stefan Jentzsch's Carkeek 47, Black Pearl, after time correction.

Photographer, Cory Silken is on board the Dixon 100, Danneskjold in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © Cory Silken / www.corysilken.com
Photographer, Cory Silken is on board the Dixon 100, Danneskjold in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © Cory Silken / www.corysilken.com

IRC One

Marc Lepesqueux & Philippe Paturel's Class40, Saint Pierre & Miquelon is estimated to be leading the class from C.n.b. Briand 76, Lilla, sailed by Simon & Nancy De Pietro. Giles Redpath's Lombard 46, Pata Negra is third. With all of the 18 yachts in the class on the leg between Saba and St. Barth at dawn on the second day, there is close racing right through the division.

IRC Two

Ed Fishwick's J/122, Redshift on El Ocaso is estimated to have a slender lead on class champion Scarlet Oyster, skippered by Ross Applebey. At dawn on the second day, Redshift on El Ocaso rounded Saba Island 13 minutes ahead of Scarlet Oyster. Dominic Hurndall's Grand Soleil 43, Jua Kali, was estimated to be third after IRC time correction.

Scarlet Oyster at Barbuda Mark in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / Tim Wright
Scarlet Oyster at Barbuda Mark in the RORC Caribbean 600 - photo © RORC / Tim Wright

IRC Three

Jonty Layfield's Swan 48, Sleeper X leads the class on the water and after IRC time correction. Sleeper X is estimated to have a handsome three hour lead in the class from Andy Schell & Mia Karlsson's Swan 48, Isbjorn. Peter Hobbs' Sigma 38 Sam, is estimated to be in third position.

Class40

Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron's Class40, Campagne de France is locked into a close battle for the class with Peter Harding's Ph-orty. The two teams are approaching St. Barth, barely a mile apart, with Campagne de France just in front. Catherine Pourre's Eärendil was leading the class during the first night but is now lying in third position.

A battle is developing between the two magnificent schooners racing in the RORC Caribbean 600. The 182ft twin-masted Adela, skippered by Greg Perkins is 14 miles ahead of its rival the elegant 162ft Eleonora, skippered by Brendan McCoy. However Adela enjoys additional waterline length and sail area, and after IRC time correction Eleonora holds an estimated lead of just 14 seconds. Sail changes and manoeuvres on board will have been both numerous and exhausting among the classic yachts racing. As testified by Mathew Barker, owner of The Blue Peter. "A lot of tacking during the night with boats all around us which adds an element to the physicality. A great chilli meal on board, which was very welcome with the foul weather, all good on board."

Infiniti 46, Maverick, skippered by Oliver Cotterell has retired from the race having reported a hand injury to a crew member. The Maverick team are safely ashore at Nevis.

To keep up to date with all the news and to follow the race visit www.caribbean600.rorc.org

Related Articles

An Awe Inspiring Start
To the 9th RORC Caribbean 600 The ninth edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 started in magnificent conditions with the largest ever offshore fleet assembled in the Caribbean enjoying sparkling conditions. Posted on 20 Feb Abnormal Weather for RORC Caribbean 600
The infamous 'It's normally not like this...' Wouter Verbraak will be navigating Grant Gordon's 72ft Maxi Cruiser, Louise for the RORC Caribbean 600. Wouter has competed in the Barcelona World Race, the Volvo Ocean Race on numerous occasions and is Head of Sevenstar Racing Yacht Logistics. Posted on 20 Feb RORC Caribbean 600 Welcome Party
Less than 48 hours to go to the start With less than 48 hours to go, it's a busy scene around the docks as crews prepare for the start of the RORC Caribbean 600 on Monday 20th February, but on Saturday evening it was time to officially open the race and welcome everyone to Antigua. Posted on 19 Feb Chase the Race by Land or Sea
At Antigua Sailing Week The Antigua Sailing Week team is inviting spectators to "Chase the Race" daily as part of the 50th Edition of Antigua Sailing Week which will take place from April 29 to May 7, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb Record entry for RORC Caribbean 600
A fleet of over 80 yachts expected A fleet of over 80 yachts is expected for the ninth edition of the 2017 RORC Caribbean 600 in which 900 sailors from 30 different nations will race non-stop around 11 Caribbean islands, starting and finishing in Antigua. Posted on 15 Feb Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 route
Setting sail for Salvador de Bahia! The 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre will kick off on Saturday, October 28, 2017, around the Bassin Paul Vatine (marina) in Le Havre, for a week of festivities that will mark the 500th anniversary of this maritime city. Posted on 14 Feb Big Guns for Antigua 360º Race
Second edition to take place on 17th February The second edition of the Antigua 360º Race will take place on February 17, 2017 providing a 52 mile anticlockwise circumnavigation of Antigua. Posted on 9 Feb Classics in the RORC Caribbean 600
At least 12 classic-designed yachts taking part The RORC Caribbean 600 attracts the world's fastest racing yachts, magnificent superyachts and corinthian production cruisers. Gathered in Antigua for the start of the 600-mile blast around 11 Caribbean islands, the fleet is a phenomenal sight. Posted on 7 Feb Superyacht Challenge Antigua overall
Flying Finish The fourth and final encounter at the 2017 Superyacht Challenge was a magical affair, sparkling Caribbean sunshine, 20 knots of breeze and the added delight of Caribbean swell. Posted on 6 Feb Superyacht Challenge Antigua day 2
Tactical battle on the south side The conditions had mellowed somewhat for the second day of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua, compared to the opening day's surfing festival. There was 15 knots from the east, with a moderate swell, and predominately tactical windward leeward racing. Posted on 5 Feb

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy