Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers
RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 11:03 am
RS Aero 7 start at the Magic Marine RS Aero Inland Championships at Chelmarsh © Terry Gumbley

The inaugural RS Aero UK Northern Circuit was launched in 2016 with six events across Northern England from as far north as North Berwick in Scotland to as far south as the Midlands. All events were well supported and the later two in the Midlands combined with the Southern Circuit to produce bumper 40 boat turnouts.

The RS Aero Northern Circuit 2017 will again include 6 events, including a mixture of sea, lake and river and three new venues for 2017.

The series kicks off with the RS Aero UK Northern Champs making a first visit for a class event to Ullswater YC at Easter, which is preceded by a coaching day on Good Friday. The series then returns to the popular events at Yorkshire Dales SC, East Lothian SC in Scotland and Filey SC through May and June. Another new venue for 2017 is Lake Bala where the fleet will join the August Bank Holiday Regatta for an splendid long summer weekend in North Wales in final preparation for the UK Nationals the following weekend at Hayling!

The final event on the circuit is the RS Aero UK River Champs in September. This moves to the north for 2017 to be raced on the river Trent at Nottingham SC where a good fleet of RS Aeros is emerging. The lightweight RS Aero is nimble fickle conditions and confined space, making the challenge of a river racing an incredibly exciting racing challenge as 23 RS Aeros found out at a successful inaugural event at Avon SC, Gloucester, in 2016.

The RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017's 6 events are:

  • RS Aero UK Northern Champs - Ullswater Easter Regatta, 14-17th April
  • Yorkshire Dales SC - Sunday 7th May
  • East Lothian Regatta - North Berwick, Scotland, 3/4th June
  • Filey Regatta - Filey SC, 17/18th June
  • Bala Bank Holiday Regatta - North Wales, 26-28th Aug
  • RS Aero UK River Champs - Nottingham SC, River Trent, Saturday 17th Sept
Outside of this series is the RS Aero Scottish Championship which, building on last year's event at East Lothian, shall be a stand alone event held at Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC over the summer weekend of 19/20th August. Ideal for combining with a summer visit to the highlands!

Full details of each event can be found on the RS Aero UK Event Pages and a Notice of Series is available here.

Related Articles

RS Aeros at the Frigid Digit Regatta
Sunny and not too cold in Seattle Seattle's Frigid Digit regatta started as the major midwinter Laser event back 1974. This year the event featured Lasers, Opti's and RS Aeros hosted by the Seattle Laser Fleet, Corinthian YC and West Coast Sailing. Posted today at 7:21 am RS Aero UK Winter Championships
47 helms battle it out at the Oxford Blue What a weekend! An incredible 47 RS Aeros entered The Oxford Blue which included the 2017 RS Aero UK Winter Championships. We had seen fleets of about 40 at events in the late autumn but we would never have anticipated 47 in February. Posted on 22 Feb RS Aero Lymington Stadium Racing
Sailing in front of the club balcony Following on from a successful pre Christmas race when lack of wind dictated the format of a very short course at the top of the river next to the club pontoon and in front of the club balcony. Posted on 19 Feb RS Aero Florida State Championships
Inaugural event at the US Sailing Center of Martin County The second event in the Florida RS Aero Winter "Series" was the first ever Florida State Championships held February 3-5 at the United States Sailing Center of Martin County located along the Indian River lagoon in Jensen Beach, Florida. Posted on 16 Feb Ullswater Yacht Club season starts
With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Posted on 15 Feb RS Aero Mid-Winters at Palm Beach
Building upon the Special Relationship As circumstance would have it, two Brits left these shores on the same day last week on separate and unconnected diplomatic missions to the United States. Posted on 1 Feb RS Aero UK Winter Series after 3 events
28 helms on the scoreboard so far After the flurry of Christmas and New Year events the RS Aero UK Winter Series is now three events in, each of those part of the GJW SailJuice series. This winter the Aero series visits 10 locations, spread over the length and breadth of the UK. Posted on 14 Jan Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero
Highcliffe SC Vice Commodore set for epic journey 7th May 2017 will be a very big day for one brave dad and his 13ft dinghy. Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe SC will be attempting to sail an RS Aero all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 12 Jan International Invitation Regatta at Tallinn
Mild conditions in Estonia on New Year's Day Graced with unseasonably mild temperatures and perfect wind (for the 150+ spectators who enjoyed the show!) Estonia saw in the New Year in style with 16 top sailors at their invitational stadium RS Aero racing. Posted on 11 Jan RS Aero UK Winter Training at Hayling Island
Chilly wind on Chichester Harbour puts sailors to the test A chilly north easterly piping across Chichester Harbour all weekend put the RS Aeros to the test and the reward was some great sailing and invigorating clear blue skies by Sunday. Posted on 8 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Draycote Water SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Draycote Water SC- 18 Mar to 19 Mar Island Barn Reservoir SC RS Aero UK Spring Championship for RS Aero
Island Barn Reservoir SC- 25 Mar Burghfield SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 1 Apr Lymington Town SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 8 Apr to 9 Apr Ullswater YC RS Aero Easter Regatta & Training for RS Aero
Ullswater YC- 14 Apr to 17 Apr Broadwater SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Broadwater SC- 23 Apr Reading SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Reading SC- 6 May Yorkshire Dales SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Yorkshire Dales SC- 7 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Sutton Bingham SC- 10 Jun
