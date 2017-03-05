Please select your home edition
Farr 3.7 class set for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Daryl Wilkinson today at 2:27 pm Stand C40, 4-5 March 2017
The new UK Farr 3.7 Class website © UK Farr 3.7 Class

Drum roll please! The Farr 3.7 will be at this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show, on stand C40 to be precise. The class has teamed up with Sail Register, who make sails for Butler Boats, off the shelf for the 3.7.

It might not seem like a big thing to many sailors, but for a small, new to the UK class to be able to afford a stand at the show, it's a big thing. We know because of time spent on several class committees what a drain on the funds it is. So it is testament to the increased membership that we have been able to attend the show this year. Come on Dingy Show, give us small classes a fair go!

This year's stand boat will be Myles Mence beautiful composite 3.7. Myles sails on the Isle of Wight and also on the mainland at Lymington, making the crossing in his Farr to race and then returning over the Solent afterwards. I think in many ways this shows what a terrific and capable boat the 3.7 is, especially when you know that Myles is no spring chicken! So come on over to the stand on the 4th or 5th and have a chat. We've plenty to talk about.

Plus check out the new website - www.uk3-7class.org. The class has invested in updating its website to improve social sharing functionality. You can now send us a live message, or post a pic to Pinterest!

