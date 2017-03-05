Allen Brothers at the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2016 © Mark Jardine Allen stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2016 © Mark Jardine

by Jeremy Nicholson, Allen Brothers today at 8:03 am

This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for a range of new products from Allen Brothers, the leading UK manufacturer of performance sailing hardware.

Two new boats have pride of place on the Allen stand, C82. The International 14 from Composite Craft and the new Solo from the Boat Yard at Beer. Both feature full Allen fit-outs and custom fabrication. Composite Craft's International 14 features Allen track and traveller systems for the jib and kicker. It is a sister ship to Katie Nurton's Hollom mk 2 design which won the Prince of Wales trophy in 2016. Gavin Tappenden at Composite Craft also built the spars and foils and described the design as a natural progression from the last, which won 2 World Championships in the hands of Glen Truswell.

The Solo from The Boat Yard at Beer also uses Allen hardware throughout. Kevin Driver explains, "Every aspect of the Solo was considered in the search for improvement. New foil moulds were CAD designed and 5-axis CNC machined to ensure trueness and consistency of build. In combination with the enhancements to the rig this means the boat's overall handling and speed of the hull is an improvement over earlier designs."

The Allen stand will also be the place to meet Team Allen sailors such as reigning World and European 2.4m Champion Megan Pascoe (Sunday Noon). The winner of the Allen Most Improved Award, run over the SailJuice / GJW Direct Winter Series, will be presented with his prize at 10:30 on Saturday Morning in the Coaching Area.

Mainsheet systems figure large, with a big cat dedicated 60mm system featuring the A2069/A2169 "Quint" pairing will be on show on the stand. There will also be a presentation by Vince Horey, Head of UK Sales for Allen Brothers, on the Osprey stand.

Deck fittings are not forgotten either with a colourful range of anodized aluminium deck bushes, "Dog Bones" and Thimbles to help identify individual rope systems. Examples can be found on the nearby Ovington stand with the 29er and 49er Skiffs.

"We have now become a regular fixture at the Show", explained Managing Director Liz Adams, "with our new boats, Team Allen sailors, giveaways and quiz complementing our new product launches it is always busy and makes for an enjoyable but hectic start to the sailing season."