Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit
by Henri Lloyd today at 12:43 pm
21 February 2017
Tweet
MENSWEAR
WOMENSWEAR
SAILING
Copyright © 2017 Henri Lloyd Limited, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Spithill and team sail '17' for first time
On America's Cup race course in Bermuda
ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time.
Posted today at 7:02 am
Lennon cold weather kit and Moth progress
Keep up-to-date with the Lennon International Moth
Keep up-to-date with the progress on the Lennon International Moth and is the Lennon Thermalite 2.5mm Top the best piece of cold weather gear on the market?
Posted on 20 Feb
Have you tried foiling yet? Top tips from Marko
Wildwind invest in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet
In 2016 Wildwind invested in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet, converting the standard everyday Laser in to a flying machine.
Posted on 19 Feb
Emirates Team New Zealand launch their race boat
Cycle power for the 35th America's Cup
Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America's Cup Class catamaran.
Posted on 16 Feb
Foiling features at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
There's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling
From brand new foiling catamarans to the International Moth Class and the America's Cup, there's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling.
Posted on 15 Feb
100 days until the 35th America's Cup
Racing starts on 26th May
Wednesday 15th February is 100 days until the start of the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from 26th May to 27th June 2017.
Posted on 15 Feb
The story of the Allen A2030XHL
The ultimate performance block
Here is the story of the Allen A2030XHL, the ultimate performance block designed, developed and manufactured in Essex, UK.
Posted on 15 Feb
International Moth New Zealand Championship
Russ Evans wins at Royal Akarana YC
Russ Evans has won the 2017 Moth New Zealand Championship, the first time the trophy has been awarded since 2008.
Posted on 13 Feb
35th America's Cup: Get to Know Giles Scott
Laser focused to #BringTheCupBackHome
Get to know Giles Scott, bowman and strategist for Land Rover BAR and Olympic gold medallist. The Brit played a key role in Land Rover BAR's Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series crew.
Posted on 7 Feb
Land Rover BAR launch race boat in Bermuda
Christening of their America's Cup Class boat
The ambitions of Land Rover BAR to win the 35th America's Cup – and finally bring the trophy back home to Britain after 166 years – took solid form today, with the launch and christening of their America's Cup Class race boat in Bermuda.
Posted on 6 Feb
Upcoming Events
New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb
Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb
Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb
World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar
Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb
Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb
Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb
St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar
40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy