Henri Lloyd's first breathable wetsuit

Related Articles

Spithill and team sail '17' for first time

On America's Cup race course in Bermuda ORACLE TEAM USA took to the Great Sound on Monday, sailing its newly launched America's Cup Class boat, "17", for the first time.

Lennon cold weather kit and Moth progress

Keep up-to-date with the Lennon International Moth Keep up-to-date with the progress on the Lennon International Moth and is the Lennon Thermalite 2.5mm Top the best piece of cold weather gear on the market?

Have you tried foiling yet? Top tips from Marko

Wildwind invest in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet In 2016 Wildwind invested in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet, converting the standard everyday Laser in to a flying machine.

Emirates Team New Zealand launch their race boat

Cycle power for the 35th America's Cup Just 100 days out from the first race of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Emirates Team New Zealand accomplishes the most significant milestone of its challenge for the 35th Americas Cup by christening their America's Cup Class catamaran.

Foiling features at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

There's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling From brand new foiling catamarans to the International Moth Class and the America's Cup, there's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling.

100 days until the 35th America's Cup

Racing starts on 26th May Wednesday 15th February is 100 days until the start of the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from 26th May to 27th June 2017.

The story of the Allen A2030XHL

The ultimate performance block Here is the story of the Allen A2030XHL, the ultimate performance block designed, developed and manufactured in Essex, UK.

International Moth New Zealand Championship

Russ Evans wins at Royal Akarana YC Russ Evans has won the 2017 Moth New Zealand Championship, the first time the trophy has been awarded since 2008.

35th America's Cup: Get to Know Giles Scott

Laser focused to #BringTheCupBackHome Get to know Giles Scott, bowman and strategist for Land Rover BAR and Olympic gold medallist. The Brit played a key role in Land Rover BAR's Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series crew.