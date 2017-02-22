Raising Awareness of Marine VHF Radio Calling Procedures

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 12:31 pm

Icom UK have worked with the RNLI in the production and distribution of 'Emergency VHF Radio Calling Procedure' stickers. These useful stickers provide a prompt of the procedures a radio user would go through to make a VHF call. The stickers will be distributed with Icom Marine radios as well as distributed by the RNLI.

John Oxenham, RNLI Community Safety Product Manager said, "In the event of an emergency it is vital that you know how to operate your radio so you can successfully call for help.

"Following a simple script means nothing will get left out during the critical transmission. The stickers should be placed next to the fixed VHF radio, or somewhere prominent on deck if using a handheld. The stickers should help remove a small barrier to getting the clearest message out during that time of need."

Ian Lockyer, Marketing Manager of Icom UK said, "It is important that marine VHF radio communication is accurate and clear, especially in an emergency. These stickers will help to remind people or act as a useful prompt."

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea. It operates 237 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and has more than 220 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK. The charity is aiming to halve the number of accidental coastal deaths by 2024.

For more information and safety advice from the RNLI visit rnli.org/safety.