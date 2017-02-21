Please select your home edition
Tenby sailing reaches Feva pitch

by Hamish Stuart today at 3:23 pm 21 February 2017
Ted Lewis, Commodore of Tenby SC, with Ioan Thompson and the new Fevas © Alistair Mackay

Sailors in Tenby have been boosted by the arrival of two new Feva boats to help improve the hopes of those in the RYA Cymru Wales squads.

The two Feva XL racing dinghies were bought with the help of Milford Haven Port Authority and also a Sport Wales Development Grant. They at the top of the list as an RYA youth pathway boat.

Tenby sailing club now have a total of 30 boats available for members, both for planned club races and regular Wednesday evening training sessions.

The new Feva dinghies will help those club members who are members of the RYA Cymru Wales squads, one of the boats having been used already for a squad training event in North Wales.

"It is great to see Tenby being able to enhance the sailing experience at the club with the purchase of these new Feva boats," said RYA Cymru Wales West Wales development officer Hester Walker.

"These are fast, exciting boats with attitude which are perfect for helping young sailors rise up through the ranks.

"They will help young sailors at Tenby get better through practice at the club and also to compete on a regional and national basis.

"They could not have made this big step forward without the help of Milford Haven Port Authority and also Sport Wales."

Tenby Sailing Club members will now have the benefit of the use of 8 Optimists, 7 Toppers, 7 RS Teras, 3 Lasers, 1 Wayfarer and now 4 RS Feva sailing dinghies; a total of 30 club boats.

All these dinghies are available to club members to use in both the planned club races and also in the regular Wednesday evening training sessions.

