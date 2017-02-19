Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
230mm Sail Numbers
230mm Sail Numbers
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series - Day 3

by Michele Kennelly today at 11:55 am 19 February 2017
Kinsale Frostbite Series © Michele Kennelly

Light conditions saw a fleet of 29 boats leave KYC Marina and Dinghy Park on Sunday morning for Week 3 of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. No racing took place last week due to 29 knots blowing off Charles Fort. Such a change in conditions, the AP had to be flown at 10.55 hrs as there was no wind in the harbour. However it filled in as forecast from WNW and at 11.15 hrs the Mixed Dinghy fleet got underway in a very light 4 knots, followed by the Toppers and Squibs.

Racing was extremely challenging for all sailors on the water today. The first race saw all 3 fleets having difficulty reaching the finish line as by now there was a strong ebbing tide and the wind was dying. Several squibs bunched together when only a few dozen metres from the finish line, including several frontrunners, and having taken a higher line from the leeward mark, Bateleur, John Stanley, who today sailed with Mary Claire O'Keeffe, got clear air and line honours, followed closely by Eala, John & Bill Thuillier, and Espresso, Victor Fusco & Ruth Ennis in 3rd. Newcomers to the Squib Fleet in Mucky Duck, Michael and Sean O'Sullivan sailed a great race to come 4th. In the Mixed Dinghy Class Sean Murphy, Laser, Sean Collins, Laser Radial and Chris Baker, Laser are all jockeying with the 420 sailed by Micheal O'Suilleabhain & Michael Carroll for positions at the top of the leaderboard.

With the wind now blowing from SSW the second race got underway at 12.35 hrs. However after just a few minutes it died so the N flag went up. All three fleets returned to the starting area and we waited. Patience is a virtue – especially when sailing – and the breeze filled in nicely. Mixed Dinghies and Toppers went off together at 12.52 hrs followed 5 mins later by the Squibs. In the Mixed Dinghy Fleet Sean Murphy, Laser, and Sean Collins, Laser Radial, were only 1 second apart on the finish line which gave Sean Collins the race on PY. Gary Horgan, Laser, sailed a great race to take 3rd on the line and 3rd on corrected time.

In the Squib Fleet, Allegro, Colm Dunne & Super Sub Fiona, came around the windward mark and took a higher line than the rest of the fleet which saw them able to gybe and come in to the leeward mark on starboard, while the rest of the fleet were still on port. The Squib Fleet is so competitive in KYC this year that almost half the fleet arrived to the leeward mark together which resulted in a lot of jockeying for position – as attached photo shows. Allegro got clean away and after that the race was hers. Fuggles, Jeff Condell & Shawn Kingston put in a good performance and came 2nd with Viking Gold, Jeff Cochrane & Seb Tretter, taking 3rd. Pulpo, Commodore Tom Roche & Finbarr O'Regan put in a great race to take 4th and keep them right up the leader board.

Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Michele Kennelly
Kinsale Frostbite Series - photo © Michele Kennelly

The 3rd race of the day was the most frustrating for all concerned. It started in 7 knots of breeze but after 1 round of the W/L course it became apparent that the S was needed. PRO John Stallard, and his trusty scribe (me), hopped in a RIB to be taken to the leeward mark and transferred to the Fiona to finish the Squibs and Toppers on their run.

The Mixed Dinghy Fleet were able to complete their course. Sean Murphy, Laser, was far enough ahead of his nearest rival to take both line honours and corrected time. The 420 with Micheal and Michael were right up there with Sean and took 2nd in both as well. Sean Collins, Laser Radial, came 3rd which means that this class is wide open now.

The Squib Fleet were now heading for the leeward mark with a ESE wind behind them however the tide was proving to be stronger than the wind. Allegro came across the line for honours with Breakaway, Dave Matthews & Elizabeth Bond, a mere 9 secs behind them to take 2nd, Pulpo came 3rd and Sensation, Denis & Brid Cudmore, in 4th. Unfortunately the time limit had to be applied so there were only the 4 finished.

The Topper Fleet, which is new to KYC, saw some good competitive sailing today with Francesca Lewis putting in a very solid performance with a 1st and 2nd which sees her take overall lead. Maeve Buckley got a 2nd and 4th today which has kept her up in 2nd place. Emer Heery had a very good day on the water with a 4th and 1st which has seen her climb into 3rd overall. Lellie Collins had two great 3rd place finishes and David Carter is staying in the running by getting finishes each day. All to play for in this class with only 3 weeks left.

It wasn't only the sailors who found conditions challenging today. A WNW wind that was barely blowing 3-4 knots, which backed to SW, went flat calm and then a southerly sea breeze kicked in at 7-8 knots saw all flags put to good use on the instructions of PRO John Stallard – from AP to N to S... there wasn't a flag left in the box by the time we finished the day.

Related Articles

Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series day 1
29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets 29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets were on the start line today for the first day of the Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series kindly sponsored by Osean74. The marina was white with frost as the Squibbers slid down to their boats Posted on 9 Feb Entries for Sovereign's Cup go live
At Kinsale Yacht Club on 21-24 June 2017 Entries for Sovereigns' Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st-24th June 2017 are now invited on www.sovereignscup.com. This is the 12th Sovereign's Cup and organisers Kinsale Yacht Club are looking forward to welcoming over 100 boats to Kinsale next Summer. Posted on 24 Dec 2016 Get your Super Early Bird entry in
For the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta 2017 All fully paid entries received by 31st December 2016 will be automatically entered into a draw and 10% of these lucky people will have their Entry Fee refunded! Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016 Irish Squib Travellers Trophy 2016
Jeff Condell and Jeff Cochrane worthy winners The Irish Squib Travellers Trophy is awarded to Squibs which travel to the regional and national championships. It is necessary to compete in two regional championships and in the National Championship to qualify to win the trophy. Posted on 29 Oct 2016 Irish Squib Inlands at Lough Derg
Entry matches that of the nationals at Kinsale On October 22-23, Squibs from all over Ireland converged on Lough Derg Yacht Club at Dromineer. All in all, the entry of 20 Squibs equalled the Irish Championship in Kinsale a few weeks earlier. Posted on 24 Oct 2016 Squib Last Chance Regatta at Burnham
A foul tide for Foulness The Squib Last Chance Regatta is traditionally held two weeks after the Inland Championships. The event was conceived with the aim of encouraging the travellers to re-launch for the last few weeks of the Autumn Series. Posted on 18 Oct 2016 Squib Inlands at Rutland
Another victory for the Grogans October the first, a new month, and a new Squib Inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club. Some might argue that it was indeed the 21st Squib Inlands, given that last year's championship was lost to brilliant sunshine and zipadeedooda wind. Posted on 5 Oct 2016 Irish Squib Championship at Kinsale
Reduced entry for postponed event This event which had been scheduled for mid-August, was postponed due to a forecast of high winds. The rescheduled event had a reduced entry, as it was too late in the year for some Squib owners, resulting in a total entry was 20 boats. Posted on 4 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Kinsale Yacht Club Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale Yacht Club- 26 Aug to 27 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy