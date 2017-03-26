RS400 Northern Tour and Winter Championship at Leigh & Lowton in March

RS400 Winter Championships at Leigh & Lowton © David Exley RS400 Winter Championships at Leigh & Lowton © David Exley

by Paul Heath today at 11:49 am

The RS400 Northern Tour and Winter Championships kick off at Leigh and Lowton on 25/26th March. 1st race 1pm on Saturday.

We are looking forward to welcoming as many visitors as possible to join the 10+ home boats who are already intending to race.

Saturday night curry and free camping / camper vanning. Rumours of other entertainment are afoot.

Reduced entry fee and reduced meal price by 23rd March at webcollect.org.uk/llsc/event/rs400-open-25-26th-march-2017

More comfortable local accommodation at llsc.org.uk/local-accomodation