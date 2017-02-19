Please select your home edition
Laser World & European Qualifier at the WPNSA

by Ben Nicholls today at 10:53 am 18-19 February 2017
Tow home at sunset during the Laser Qualifier at Weymouth © Ben Nicholls

The country's best Laser sailors converged on Weymouth this weekend for the first World and European Championship Qualifiers of 2017.

Races 1 & 2 were sailed in very light Southerly breeze, but in glorious sunny conditions. The tow back to WPNSA from Weymouth Bay into a beautiful sunset. Races 3, 4 & 5 were sailed in a moderate, occasionally light, W/SW breeze making ideal Weymouth racing conditions.

World Champion Nick Thompson finished 2nd to Lorenzo Chiavarini in the Laser Standard fleet. The Radial event was won by the World Champion Ali Young. 15 year old Matilda Nicholls from RLymYC secured 2nd place overall.

