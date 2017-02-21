Win tickets to the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Win Tickets to the Dinghy Show!





Gill will be at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show which is being held in London on the 4/5th March 2017. This event is a must for all dinghy sailors, or anyone interested in, or looking to start in the sport.





Up to two children under 16 get in free with each adult ticket holder, so it's a great day out for the whole family.





We're offering you the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets - simply by entering our competition. Just click the link below and enter your name and email address, easy!









