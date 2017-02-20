35 years of service for Spinlock's Andy Ormiston

by Sarah Griffin today at 9:31 pm

Spinlock, designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, have been celebrating the long-service of one of their staff.

Andy Ormiston, 51, began his career at Spinlock on 22nd February 1982 and this week celebrated 35 years' service at Spinlock. Spinlock CEO Chris Hill and Operations Director Caroline Senior presented Andy with a bottle of champagne and a long-service award at the company's production site in Three Gates Road, Cowes.

Andy started working at Spinlock when he was 17 as factory foreman. This was when the factory was in the basement of Spinlock's current head office building in Birmingham Road, Cowes. During his time at Spinlock Andy met his wife, Sam, who also worked for the company, and they have gone on to have three children. Andy is now Spinlock's Quality and Facilities Manager.

Andy said: "It has been a pleasure working at Spinlock, who have always strived to push the boundaries of technology, with a focus on the quality and performance of the products. The many design and industry awards won by Spinlock proves how well the company and its team work together, with constant support from the directors. It doesn't feel like 35 years!"

Andy is credited with being a key member of staff in Spinlock's recent transition in industry standard from ISO9001:2008 to ISO9001:2015. Operations Director Caroline Senior said: "We would like to thank Andy for his work on this transition, as very few UK businesses have yet to upgrade their operations to meet the new standard. The award of this rating is particularly significant due to system changes and the level of work required."

CEO Chris Hill added: "On behalf of the whole team, I would like to extend my thanks to Andy for his dedication to the business over the last 35 years. As Spinlock approaches its 50th year in 2018, Andy is still very much a core member of the team; his product knowledge is renowned both within the company and by our customers, particularly when questions arise about historic ranges. Andy's length of service is testament to his dedication and work ethos."

Spinlock employ 46 staff at their bases in Birmingham Road and Three Gates Roads, in Cowes on the Isle of Wight. 2018 will see the award-winning company celebrate its 50th anniversary.

www.spinlock.co.uk