RYA Cymru-Wales reaches new diversity target

by Hamish Stuart, RYA Cymru-Wales today at 3:52 pm 25 February 2017
Sail 4 Gold in Cardiff during the Rio 2016 Olympics © RYA Cymru-Wales

Sailing in Wales has become more diverse thanks to RYA Cymru Wales gaining the Intermediate Equality Standard.

The award is about embedding equality into the organisation, with a series of good practices that have to be put in place for an organisation to qualify for the standard said by the sports councils of the UK.

The RYA nationally has achieved the Advanced Equality Standard, while there are many individual clubs in Wales who are working towards award levels of their own. There are four levels, with Intermediate the third and Advanced the fourth.

To qualify for the Intermediate award RYA Cymru Wales had to demonstrate three outcomes. It had to show it is implementing and reviewing an equality action plan and has collected updated profile data.

Secondly the internal policies and procedures have to consider the impact on people who share protected characteristics.

Thirdly the organisation must work towards increasing the diversity of people participating and using its services.

"We are delighted to have achieved the Intermediate Equality Standard," said RYA Cymru Wales chief executive Phil Braden.

"Sailing is a sport which should be accessible for everyone and we are making big steps forward to ensure that is the case.

"Clubs round Wales are welcoming places for anyone to try sailing, the pleasure of taking a boat out on the water is clear for all ages and communities. Sailing is also a sport for life, whether at competitive racing level or just for recreational fun.

"At RYA Cymru Wales we have worked hard to embed these principles in the organisation and, perhaps more importantly, put in place ways in which we can measure ours success."

RYA Cymru Wales will now continue to work towards the Advanced Equality Standard.

