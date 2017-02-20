Lennon cold weather kit, calling all ambassadors and Moth progress

info@lennonsails.com
+44 (0) 7764 933 890
is this the best piece of cold weather gear on the market?
Find out why we think it is...
Watch the film
Buy the gear
Calling all Lennon Ambassadors
We need to know what you’re up to, what sailing you’ve been doing and share your experiences. We will print the best one and it will win a prize next month. Email Angus with pictures and your experience.
Find out more
Hull no.1 Completed.
The blue hull is our GRP tooling mule. The black hull is primed and ready for the top coat.
It will be finished in Awlgrip 2000 light blue. The Deck will be clear coat with non slip.
Keep up to date with our progress on Facebook.
View our facebook page
Winter Packages
Have you seen our Winter Packages offer? Take advantage while the offer lasts
£368.94
£328.94
Saving you
£40.00
Take advantage while the offer lasts
Sailing Wetsuits
|
Base Layers
|
Drysystem
|
Contact Us
Lennon Racwear is part of Lennon Performance Products Ltd
regsitered in England with the number 7641784.