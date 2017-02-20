Lennon cold weather kit, calling all ambassadors and Moth progress

Lennon Racwear is part of Lennon Performance Products Ltd regsitered in England with the number 7641784.

The blue hull is our GRP tooling mule. The black hull is primed and ready for the top coat. It will be finished in Awlgrip 2000 light blue. The Deck will be clear coat with non slip. Keep up to date with our progress on Facebook.

We need to know what you’re up to, what sailing you’ve been doing and share your experiences. We will print the best one and it will win a prize next month. Email Angus with pictures and your experience.

Find out why we think it is...

is this the best piece of cold weather gear on the market?

Have you tried foiling yet? Top tips from Marko

Wildwind invest in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet In 2016 Wildwind invested in foiling kits for some of their Laser fleet, converting the standard everyday Laser in to a flying machine.

Foiling features at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

There's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling From brand new foiling catamarans to the International Moth Class and the America's Cup, there's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling.

The story of the Allen A2030XHL

The ultimate performance block Here is the story of the Allen A2030XHL, the ultimate performance block designed, developed and manufactured in Essex, UK.

Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD

For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat.

International Moth New Zealand Championship

Russ Evans wins at Royal Akarana YC Russ Evans has won the 2017 Moth New Zealand Championship, the first time the trophy has been awarded since 2008.

Record Fleet for 2017 Moth Worlds

190 competitors from 25 countries already registered With 6 months remaining, the 2017 Moth Worlds has already attracted a record number of entrants. Earlybird entries closed on Tuesday with 190 competitors from 25 countries registered for the event.

Lennon and the International 14s

Adapting designs in 2017 for the new stiffer rigs Glen Truswell and Sam Pascoe dominated the 14 class in 2016 as they have since 2014. In that time the pair has won every major championship they have entered.

Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series

Glitzy prizegiving at the Beach House closes event Hundreds of competitors, guests and local dignitaries were treated to a sumptuous banquet at the glitzy Beach House, St James last night to mark the conclusion of the 81st Mount Gay Round Barbados Race Series 2017.

Lennon 2017 Moth Sails

The new A4m now released Over the last 3 years Lennon sails have been working with leading sailors in the class, and we are now able to release the successor to the highly successful A1m, A2m and A3m. The new sail is coded A4m.