Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Sandiline Hikers
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
ICOM IC-M400BB Black Box VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver
ICOM IC-M400BB Black Box VHF/DSC Marine Transceiver

Hometown hero wins EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3

by Oman Sail today at 2:06 pm 14 February - 1 March 2017

Reigning EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour champions EFG Bank Monaco (MON) today tightened their grip on the overall lead with a victory in the third offshore leg of the race around the Arabian Gulf.

The veteran crew saw off spirited attacks from rivals Team Al Mouj Muscat (OMA) and Team Zain (KUW) to seal the top spot in the 153-nautical mile sprint from Khasab on Oman's Musandam Peninsula to Abu Dhabi.

The triumph, their second in three legs, is all the more impressive given the hurdles EFG Bank Monaco faced on the leg – at one point their Farr 30 racing yacht became entangled in a fishing net, causing them to lose the lead to Team Al Mouj Muscat, but they were able to recover and overhaul their rivals in the early hours of this morning.

It puts the three-time winners of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, led by Frenchman Thierry Douillard and including former match racing world champion Mathieu Richard, 4 points clear at the top of the overall standings with two offshore legs and two in-port race series remaining.

"It was a great leg – we had a good start sailing around the beautiful Musandam coastline and we were fast," Douillard said.

"We sailed solidly and were leading at the first gate just as night came. We then had some issues with fishing nets... we were caught for quite a while by a big one and slipped back to fourth. We fought back very hard because we knew we would be reaching at the end of the leg with little opportunity to overtake. I'm very happy with the job the boys did." Team Al Mouj Muscat notched up another second-place finish, coming in just eight minutes adrift of EFG Bank Monaco's winning time of one day, two hours and 55 minutes.

EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3 - photo © Lloyd Images
EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3 - photo © Lloyd Images

But the biggest celebrations came from Team Zain, who scored their first podium result after having to settle for fourth in the two opening legs.

"We're absolutely delighted with the result," said Team Zain crew manager Mike Miller. "At one point we were actually leading but as we came into the home strait the professional crews took us to the cleaners. Thankfully we were able to hang on this morning and score our first podium of this year's race. It was hard work but we really deserve this result." Behind the top three an intense battle raged for fourth place between Leg 1 winners Team Renaissance (OMA), race newcomers Adelasia di Torres (ITA) and Bienne Voile (SUI).

EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3 - photo © Lloyd Images
EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3 - photo © Lloyd Images

After more than 26 hours at sea the three crews finished within 90 seconds of one another, Team Renaissance coming home just ahead of Bienne Voile and Adelasia di Torres.

Team Averda (GBR) took seventh place ahead of all-female crew DB Schenker (GER) in eighth. The teams now have a day in the UAE capital city to recover before racing resumes on Wednesday morning with Leg 4, the penultimate stage of the 763nm Arabian classic that will see the fleet race to Doha, Qatar, a 160nm stage with another night – if not two – at sea.

EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3 - photo © Lloyd Images
EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 3 - photo © Lloyd Images

Once in Doha the teams will contest the second in-port race series of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, a vital opportunity to score points before the final offshore leg to Dubai which begins on February 26 and a last in port race.

For more information on the 2017 edition of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, please go to sailingarabiathetour.com

Related Articles

Phil Robertson to skipper Oman Air
In 2017 Extreme Sailing Series Oman Air's bid to claim back the Extreme Sailing Series crown will be led by world match racing champion Phil Robertson after he was appointed skipper for the 2017 campaign starting in Muscat, Oman, in March. Posted on 18 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 2
Douillard avenges early upset French sailing star Thierry Douillard avenged a shock last-minute defeat in the opening stage of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour by snatching victory in round two of the Gulf classic on Friday. Posted on 18 Feb EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 Leg 1
Hometown hero Al Hasni guides Omani team to victory Omani sailing star Fahad Al Hasni led his crew to a sensational victory in the opening clash of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour, beating reigning champions EFG Bank Monaco (MON) in a thrilling last-minute comeback on Wednesday. Posted on 16 Feb Foiling cats to face off in two weeks
In the Extreme Sailing Series and GC32 Racing Tour In a fortnight's time the first ever GC32 Championship for the combined fleets from the GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series™ will begin in Muscat, Oman. Posted on 14 Feb Big breeze baptism of fire
As EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 gets underway The eight international crews vying to be crowned EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 champions were today facing a baptism of fire with heavy weather lying in wait on the opening offshore leg from Muscat to Sohar. Posted on 14 Feb Excitement builds with one week to go
To EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour 2017 start Crews are assembling in Muscat, Oman, and boats are being prepped as the countdown to the start of the 2017 edition of EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour sets nautical nerves jangling with one week to go. Posted on 7 Feb Team Al Mouj sets sights on victory
In EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour 2017 At EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour last year, Team Al Mouj Muscat were the new kids on the block with ambitious plans to spring a surprise, which they duly did when they finished on the podium in the opening round of the epic two-week quest for honours. Posted on 28 Jan Team Averda focus on food
In bid to nail first EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour victory After six years competing in EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour, Team Averda skipper Marcel Herrera has come up with a secret weapon that he believes might prove the difference between winning and coming second. Performance food! Posted on 21 Jan Inaugural GC32 Championship in Oman
GC32 Racing Tour and Extreme Sailing Series™ fleets go head-to-head A joint gathering of the international fleets of GC32 one design foiling catamarans is to take place at the GC32 Championship in Muscat, Oman over 27 February to 5 March 2017. Posted on 18 Jan Team Renaissance aim for podium finish
All-star Omani crew for EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour Since Fahad Al Hasni first competed in the inaugural EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour (EFG SATT) back in 2011, he has dreamt of standing at the top of the podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors. Posted on 10 Jan

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy