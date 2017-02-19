Jennifer's close shave for World Cancer Day!

by Nik Lever today at 10:20 am

Dovestone Sailing Club member Jennifer Massey raised over £1,600 for Cancer Research with a sponsored head shave on Sunday 19th February. Jennifer was supporting World Cancer Day. The total was over £600 more than her target.

She thanks all of the over 90 fantastic people who donated. Cancer Research and similar charities are very close to her heart. In 2016, Jennifer's mum was diagnosed with cancer and spent the latter half of the year in hospital and then at home in bed. She is doing amazingly well, but seeing somebody Jennifer loves suffer made a little light bulb go off in her head.

She wanted to do something to raise a substantial amount of money. So, to give her boyfriend and sibling something to laugh about for the next 6 months whilst raising money for an amazing cause she decided to shave her hair for charity. Well done Jennifer.