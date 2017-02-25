Supernova Winter Championship at Bowmoor this Saturday

by Robin Kirby today at 4:33 pm

The 2017 calendar is looking as busy and exciting as ever for the Supernova Class, having already received 109 entries for this year's nationals! This season's opener, the Winter Championship, is happening at Bowmoor this coming Saturday 25th February and the forecast is looking breezy!

In total, there are 23 events planned this year including racing on lakes, sea, and training sessions. After the success of last year's training, this year we are running 2 RYA coaching days, making sure 1 is on the sea at Exe. This means the entire class will be on top form in time for the June Nationals in Plymouth.

For full details on this year's events please visit http://www.supernovadinghy.org/events. You can also download an ICS calendar to your personal calendar, to ensure you don't miss any of the events.

At this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show the Class Association has teamed up with Hartley Boats on their stand to help answer any questions potential new buyers may have. So please come and say hello on the 4th and 5th March at Alexandra Palace.

Hartley Boats have been busy this winter producing 6 Supernovas for a group of Cotswold sailors that have decided to renew their boats. The new boats are looking great and the Cotswold chaps have been busy tinkering and getting some training in before the Bowmoor Winters. Will the mighty Bolton have done the same!?

If you haven't already dust the covers of your boat dig your dry suit out and get the satnav set for Bowmoor, warm tea and bacon rolls await you. The association looks forward to seeing you there!