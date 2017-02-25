Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Sailing for Kids
Sailing for Kids
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Supernova sail number 460
located in Northampton

Supernova Winter Championship at Bowmoor this Saturday

by Robin Kirby today at 4:33 pm 25 February 2017

The 2017 calendar is looking as busy and exciting as ever for the Supernova Class, having already received 109 entries for this year's nationals! This season's opener, the Winter Championship, is happening at Bowmoor this coming Saturday 25th February and the forecast is looking breezy!

In total, there are 23 events planned this year including racing on lakes, sea, and training sessions. After the success of last year's training, this year we are running 2 RYA coaching days, making sure 1 is on the sea at Exe. This means the entire class will be on top form in time for the June Nationals in Plymouth.

For full details on this year's events please visit http://www.supernovadinghy.org/events. You can also download an ICS calendar to your personal calendar, to ensure you don't miss any of the events.

At this year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show the Class Association has teamed up with Hartley Boats on their stand to help answer any questions potential new buyers may have. So please come and say hello on the 4th and 5th March at Alexandra Palace.

Hartley Boats have been busy this winter producing 6 Supernovas for a group of Cotswold sailors that have decided to renew their boats. The new boats are looking great and the Cotswold chaps have been busy tinkering and getting some training in before the Bowmoor Winters. Will the mighty Bolton have done the same!?

If you haven't already dust the covers of your boat dig your dry suit out and get the satnav set for Bowmoor, warm tea and bacon rolls await you. The association looks forward to seeing you there!

Related Articles

What a year for the Supernova!
Class goes from strength to strength 20 years after the Association was formed the class continues to move from strength to strength, with 120 boats at this year's nationals, a very popular stand at the Alexander Palace dinghy show and nearly 200 different helms. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 Supernovas at Bartley
Noble Marine Travellers event The 15 brave Supernova sailors who decided to ignore the Windguru forecast arrived in the centre of Birmingham to be greeted by light wisps of wind across the reservoir. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 100 entries already!
For the 2017 Supernova Nationals in Plymouth Following on from 120 boats at the 2016 Llandudno Nationals, the singlehanded Supernova dinghy continues to be one of the fastest growing UK dinghy classes in recent years. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 Supernova Inlands at Northampton
Strong fleet of 52 take part Hot off the back of the spectacular sight of 120 Supernovas at the 2016 Nationals, a 52 strong Supernova fleet descended on Northampton for the 20th anniversary Inlands for what turned out to be a game of three halves! Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Supernova Nationals at Llandudno
120 boat fleet a sight to behold When the majority of the 120 boats turned up on the Llandudno promenade, It was a sight to behold as the generally quiet and beautiful seaside town was taken over by one of the best racing dinghy fleets in the UK. Posted on 8 Jul 2016 Supernova Nationals Runners and Riders
Can anyone beat Cliff Milliner? With the first race of the Supernova Nationals getting ever closer, It's time to take a look at the runners and riders who will be fighting it out for the top spot. Posted on 19 Jun 2016 One month until the Supernova Nationals
120 boats set to descend on Llandudno With only one month until 120 Supernovas descend on Llandudno, excitement is clearly building throughout the fleet! This short report is to give a bit more information on the goings on at the nationals and what we have to look forward too very soon! Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Supernovas at Exe
20 boats for Noble Marine Travellers event Twenty Supernova Travellers missed the turning for the Radio 1 big weekend and ended up joining 5 local boats for a great weekend of sunshine and mixed wind conditions at Exe Sailing Club for a Noble Marine Travellers Event. Posted on 2 Jun 2016 Boom time for Supernova dinghy
120 signed up for 20th Anniversary Nationals The singlehanded Supernova dinghy is currently enjoying a flourish of interest as the Class celebrates its 20th anniversary year. With entry to the 2016 National championship in Llandudno (1-3 July) already at its 120-boat safety limit. Posted on 17 May 2016 Supernovas at Combs
'Earth hath not anything to show more fair' "Earth hath not anything to show more fair", Wordsworth wrote this while contemplating the view from Westminster Bridge but in 1802 he had not observed Combs Sailing Club on a sunny Saturday when the Super Novi came to play! Posted on 10 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy