Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Gill Racing Sunglasses Black (DG9472BLK)
Gill Racing Sunglasses Black (DG9472BLK)
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Fireball GBR 14839
located in Barnstaple
Fireball K12290
located in Oxford

Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 6 at Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club

by Frank Miller today at 5:58 am 19 February 2017

Sunday's DMYC Frostbites saw two excellent races in lively conditions in DL harbour. According to the DLH weather site the wind was mostly westerly about 10-12 knots but gusting at times more than 20 knots.

In both races the pin end was favoured but given that the start line was in the crook of the East Pier there was arguably an advantage to starting at the committee end to get the benefit of lifting gusts at the harbour mouth and also the advantage of the incoming tide through the mouth of the harbour. Anyway spoiler alert; the two races were dominated by the rockstar team of Gerbil Owens and Phil Lawton standing in for Noel Butler and Stephen Oram. From the start of race one the pair worked the right side of the course and led around the trapezoid course without their lead ever being under real threat. Closest boat was veteran Louis Smyth with Glen Fisher who were looking good until they capsized in round 2 of the 4 lap course near the leeward mark, where for some reason the wind always seemed to ramp up a couple of notches. Frank Miller with Ed Butler snatched second place and appeared comfortable in that position until the gybe mark in the 4th round where an all too casual gybe delivered the traditional punishment. When the pair recovered from their turtle they were about last but they closed the gap on those who zoomed past and finished 5th in the end with Alistair Court and Gordon Syme taking 2nd and Neil Colin/Margaret Casey 3rd.

The start of race 2 once again saw the seven boat fleet stretched along the line. For this race Lawton / Owens switched roles but continued to dominate the race with a lead of a least a half leg. The pair started at the (technically unfavoured) committee end with a burst of speed which allowed them to drive low almost reaching across the fleet positioning them for first tack to weather of the fleet on the port layline to the windward mark. The first reach was always tight but the configuration of the harbour discouraged going too high too soon so for both races it was a tricky and close first reach with a near run on the second and a beam reach for the third. Following Owens/Lawton were Court/Syme and then Miller/Butler. The latter took over the 2nd place on the beat by taking the lifting gusts available on the right side of the course. This time they kept their noses clean and their mast in the air and held onto that place till the end. Hot on their heels remained Court/Symes but special mention should go to Dara McDonagh who was never far off the lead in his composite fireball proving that a well maintained 20 year old boat is perfectly competitive in the right hands. Spare a thought for Smyth/Fisher; in the second race they had a close encounter with Louise McKenna/Hermine O'Keeffe which resulted in their outhaul being flicked off the end of their boom and sent them home earlier than planned.

All in all this was a terrific day's racing in mild but gusty conditions snatched from the jaws of an Irish February...

Results can be found here.

Related Articles

Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 5
The fat lady hadn't sung... or the sailing equivalent! In truth, the storyline is only one of a number of possible headlines that I contemplated before writing this report. Last week I wrote of the vagaries of weather forecasting and this week was no different and that too could form a headline. Posted on 6 Feb Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals
Entry now open for 2017 event at Lyme Regis It is with great pleasure that the UKFA in association with Lyme Regis sailing club can announce that the entries for the 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals is now open. Posted on 2 Feb Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 4
The vagaries of forecasting! In the build-up to the weekend's racing, the forecast from Thursday on XCWeather suggested it might not be possible to get a race in, but by early Sunday morning the forecast was down to 12–18 knots from the SE. Posted on 30 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 2
Accurate forecast puts off participation? Yesterday's diminished Fireball fleet in DMYC's Frostbite Series may have been a consequence of the actual weather mirroring the forecast. XCWeather had been predicting winds of 17 knots with gusts up to 28 knots. Posted on 16 Jan Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 2 Round 1
New Year, new hopes! Series 2 of the Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club's Frostbites started in very hopeful conditions as the first of this report's attached photographs attests. Posted on 8 Jan GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series
The story so far for the Fireballs After four rounds of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series the Fireballs have had mixed fortunes. The Draycote Dash, Datchet Flyer and the Brass Monkey have all been relatively light wind events favouring the non trapeze boats. Posted on 4 Jan Fireball Worlds at Mossel Bay overall
Not quite a clean sweep for the champions Having reeled off eight wins in a row, it wouldn't have been an unreasonable assumption to suggest that Tom Gillard and Richard Anderton (GBR15127) were odds-on to make a clean sweep of all ten races. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series 1 Round 7
Last race... first cancellation! Considering the time of year, it is rather surprising that we have got to the end of Series 1 of the Dun Laoghaire Motor Yacht Club's Frostbites without a cancellation... until the last Sunday. Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Fireball Worlds at Mossel Bay day 4
Defending champions retain their title British pair, Tom Gillard and Richard Anderton, sailing GBR 15127 have only just retained their Worlds title from Pwllheli, Wales... by winning all eight races sailed thus far in the 2016 World Championships in South Africa. Posted on 16 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Fireball Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy