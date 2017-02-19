17th Cam Cup at Grafham Water Sailing Club

Royal Thames Blue win the 17th Cam Cup © Anthony Butler Royal Thames Blue win the 17th Cam Cup © Anthony Butler

by Anthony Butler today at 5:34 am

A team of Cambridge Alumni (Royal Thames Blue) were victorious in the 17th Cam Cup held at Grafham Water on 18/19 February 2017, with Cambridge Blue finishing runners-up.

Good conditions and smooth running meant the every one of the 19 entrants got 10 races on the Saturday, and then 5 races on the Sunday in Gold, Silver, and Bronze leagues. In the semi finals Manchester took the first race off Cambridge Blue and Exeter Blue took the first race off Royal Thames Blue. However, both Cambridge and Royal Thames struck back to take the next two races and so progress to a 'local derby' final of Royal Thames (Cambridge Alumni) against Cambridge Blue (Cambridge Current).

The final proved less exciting than the semi finals, with Royal Thames seizing 1, 2 on the first beat in each race to prove worthy 2-0 winners of the 17th Cam Cup. A big thank-you to Grafham Water SC for their active support, Birmingham University for providing one flight of Fireflys, and the Race Team, Umpires, and student helpers who made possible yet another superb Cam Cup.

Detailed results are available on the kSail website, and a gallery of photographs is available on the CUCrC news website.