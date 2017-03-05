Please select your home edition
National 18 Hospitality at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Colin Chapman today at 8:34 pm Stand B32, 4-5 March 2017
National 18 downwind © Robert Bateman

The National 18ft Class is delighted to be exhibiting again this year at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show. Our class is growing fast following the launch of our new Morrison designed boat at the 2015 show.

The latest White Formula built National 18 will be on display with class members ready to answer all your questions about our unique 3-person dinghy, our vibrant energetic association and the regatta plan for the next five years.

Visit us at stand B32 to learn more and book yourself in for a test sail. Why not also sample our cocktail menu at 11am and 2pm on both days.

If you're tempted to order you can avail of our special Dinghy Show deal saving over £400 off a new ready to race boat.

