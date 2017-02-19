Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - Overall

by Koko Mueller today at 4:33 pm 14-19 February 2017

Hong Kong brought out the breeze today for the final day of Hong Kong Race Week with the Race Officers reporting a north-easterly breeze from 8 to 24kts across the four race areas with an average breeze of around 18kts. Principal Race Officer Charlie Manzoni summed up the racing. "We got in all of the races we wanted to get in this week. We have had everything from virtually no wind to 20+kts today. It was an awesome week with vary challenging conditions for some of the sailors. The sailors are all pretty raced out now and I am just delighted that we have got everything done very successfully. I am overjoyed with the race management team who has worked fantastically and really well together. It has been a great Hong Kong Race Week!"

Barry Truhol on Race Area B commented on the racing for the 2.4mRs and Optimists; "Today was an outstanding day. We started off in Stanley Bay with the wind kicking in at about 070 degrees. We set up the racecourse and were ready for the racers when they arrived. There was a constant breeze of 16 to 18kts with the odd gusts from 22 to 24kts. The 2.4mRs started first on an extended OP2 course. They finished their races in about 40 minutes and appeared quite tired. The first racers back were complaining of cold so we got their second race going right away, then we got another one in so they completed the 12 races in their series.

The Optimists were on the ragged edge when they came to their third race. It was a big calorie burning day; a lot of attrition, a lot of sailors had to retire because of tiredness or mechanical failure. At the end of the day, three great races, huge wind, happy faces. Good day. Last but not least I would like to thank the support team for the race management, RIBs, mark boats, safety boats – they have been out getting battered doing physical work, physical labour for the last five days. They have ceaselessly worked to make it a great event and I thank them very much."

Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Guy Nowell
Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Guy Nowell

On Area C, Race Officer for the windsurfers and Lasers Inge Strompf-Jepsen summed up the day. "It was a very windy day! We started off with the windsurfers off Cape D'Aguilar. When they started their first race it was blowing 20 to 22kts with quite high seas. The windsurfers were started in two separate start sequences and by the finish of the race many of the sailors couldn't handle the wind. The decision was made to send the Techno 293 and the RS: One home and to only do a second race for the RSX:Youth. Then the Laser Radials and 4.7s started with the breeze still blowing 18kts and we got all three races in! The races were from 38 to 43 minutes so all target times were met – we are really pleased about that. We got the final 3 races in for the 12 races series today - it was a good day!"

Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Guy Nowell
Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Guy Nowell

Over in Area D, RO Brenda Davies commented on the racing "We had winds of 17 to 18kts average, gusting 22kts on the course today. We completed four races for each of the 29er, 470 and 420 fleets. All starts were good and clear. In the 29er fleet there was very competitive racing with a good battle for first between Calum Gregor from HK and Yi Nian Koh from Singapore with both teams obviously enjoying the challenging conditions. Quite a few people in each of the fleets went for a swim but they recovered quickly and continued racing. We only had a few retirements during the day. It was an excellent day of sailing and the sailors and race management alike will be looking forward to a hot shower and something warm to eat. A great job done by the race management team again today – thank you everyone." Green Fleet Race Officer Alex Hill remarked on the second day of racing for the Green Fleet. "We ran four races today. We started in Repulse Bay in 8 to 13kts. The breeze built from there and became a little difficult to manage, we had a lot of kids in the water and the wind became very strong. The sailors handled quite well but we decided to move across to Deep Water Bay. A few kids decided that they wanted to head home after the difficult second race and that was fine. We went out and had two more races in about 5 to 10kts. We had a really good time. We had 16 boats out in the morning and 13 in the afternoon so a pretty good fleet. As for the group as a whole, in the first race yesterday it was a 43 minute race and by the end today we were finishing races in about 20 to 25 minutes so the back of the fleet really caught up and learned a lot. It was great fun."

Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Guy Nowell
Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Guy Nowell

Hong Kong Race Week Committee Chairman Peter Davies summed up the regatta. "We've come to the end of another Hong Kong Race Week. I'm very pleased to say we got racing in on all four days. We had varied conditions which challenged the sailors on the heavy days and mentally challenged them on the light days. I have been on the Optimist course all four days and I am pleased to think that particularly the lower half of the fleet persevered to get around the course today in what for them was particularly challenging conditions and I hope that they aspire to keep trying and push to make their way up that fleet. Three races completed in good challenging conditions 12 to 20kts."

The prizegiving ceremony was held after racing at Middle Island. The Hong Kong Race Week Race Chairman Peter Davies began the proceedings by thanking the Hong Kong Government through the Leisure and Cultural Services Department and Home Affairs Bureau and the supporting sponsors in particular Anglo Eastern as well as Pocari Sweat, Sun Indicators, and the accommodation partner L'Hotel.

The prize giving continued with Davies thanking the volunteers who assisted the 270+ competitors from Hong Kong, Australia, India, Singapore, China, Chinese Taipei, Macau, Great Britain, Italy, Indonesia and Thailand! Trophies and prizes were supplied by SLAM, Neil Pryde were presented to the top 4 competitors in each division!

See you at Hong Kong Race Week 2018!

Hong Kong Race Week is a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup and is co-organised by Hong Kong Sailing Federation and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

Provisional results are available online at www.hongkongraceweek.com/prov-results-2017

Related Articles

Hong Kong Race Week day 3
Starting off with very light winds The forecast for the morning was for a light breeze at first and that's precisely what it was – but a little too light to put it mildly. Posted on 18 Feb Hong Kong Race Week day 2
Trying to find the breeze in Tai Tam Bay As 250+ competitors made their way to the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Clubhouse at Middle Island for Day 2 of Hong Kong Race Week, there was a serious lack of breeze in the Deep Water Bay and Repulse Bay areas. Posted on 17 Feb Hong Kong Race Week day 1
Blue skies and warm winter conditions Hong Kong Race Week kicked off on Wednesday night after a breezy practice race with winds gusting from 20 to 25kts followed by an exciting lion dance very much to the awe and delight of the overseas competitors. Posted on 16 Feb Record entries for Hong Kong Race Week
A constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup Hong Kong Race Week is a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup and is co-organised by Hong Kong Sailing Federation and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Posted on 11 Feb Hong Kong Laser Nationals 2016
Variable wind conditions From breezy and shifty to strong and steady, laser sailors competing in Hong Kong this weekend experienced a range of wind conditions at the Hong Kong Laser Nationals 2016, which took place on December 10 and 11. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 San Fernando Race 40th Anniversary preview
480nm from Hong Kong to the Philippines The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club has issued the Notice of Race and online registration is now open for the 2017 San Fernando Race which will start in Hong Kong on 12 April, 2017. This will be the 40th anniversary of the iconic San Fernando race. Posted on 5 Dec 2016 RHKYC Around the Island Race 2016
Teenager Calum Gregor wins for third year in a row 250+ boats turned up for the 26nm 2016 Around the Island Race. Race Officer Inge Strompf-Jepsen set two start lines off of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Kellett Island Clubhouse. Posted on 27 Nov 2016 Largest fleet ever
For Royal Hong Kong YC Around the Island Race 2016 With 264 entries, this year's edition of the Around the Island Race has surpassed the previous record of 258 entries for Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Around the Island Race. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Black Baza wins IRC overall
In the Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race All boats have now crossed the finish line in the 390nm Category 1 offshore Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race. The smallest and final boat in the fleet to finish was Kjartan Furset's Sunfast 3600 Ymir at 23:04:00 on Saturday night. Posted on 6 Nov 2016 Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race update
FreeFire second boat to finish After the arrival of Scallywag at 12:51:52 yesterday and their record breaking sail and Line Honours win of 23h 31m 52s, the next boat to arrive was Sam Chan's TP52 FreeFire. Posted on 5 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy