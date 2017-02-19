Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Zhik T2 Harness
Zhik T2 Harness

Boats for sale

18ft Skiff to finish - Brand New
located in North Shields
18ft Skiff
located in Ashbourne
18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff Club Championship on Sydney Harbour Race 11

by Frank Quealey today at 7:51 am 19 February 2017

With the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship just six days away, today's Race 11 of the Australian 18 Footers League's Club Championship on Sydney Harbour took on even greater importance than usual for the 19 teams contesting the event.

A 10-15 knots ESE wind allowed all teams to set their big #1 rigs.

The recently crowned Australian champion Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O'Connor and Trent Barnabas grabbed the lead soon after the start and, but for a brief period on the first spinnaker run, were never headed as they powered to a 2m53s victory.

Asko Appliances (Marcus Ashley-Jones, Seve Jarvin and Jeronimo Harrison) recovered from a slow first windward leg to finish in second place, 44s ahead of Peroni (Nick Daly, John Walton and Steve Thomas).

Series leader Smeg (Lee Knapton) also came back from a slow start to finish fourth, ahead of Yandoo (John Winning) and Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel (Jack Macartney).

With only one more race to be sailed in the championship, Smeg leads with 32 points. Coopers 62-Rag & Famish Hotel is next on 58 and Yandoo on 60.

After scoring an impressive win in strong winds last Sunday, then adding today's victory in totally opposite conditions, Thurlow Fisher Lawyers has 'firmed' in the betting on another win for Michael Coxon in the JJ Giltinan Championship.

Thurlow Fisher led by 15s from Peroni at the first windward mark before the long spinnaker run down the harbour.

Skippers had a wide variety of opinions on the best course to take and positions changed continually down the run.

Ash Rooklyn left his final gybe on Noakes Youth longer than the other skippers and the move was a winner as Noakes Youth reached the bottom mark with a 15s lead over Thurlow Fisher.

A fouled spinnaker of the Noakes Youth cost the young team at least three positions and they were never able to recover the loss.

Asko Appliances began to claw her way back towards the lead and looked a real threat as she moved to within 35s of Thurlow Fisher Lawyers at the Clark Island windward mark.

The experienced Thurlow crew remained faultless over the next three legs of the course and extended the lead to more than one minute and certain victory.

Peroni, Yandoo and Line 7 (Jonathan Whitty) had a great battle for most of the course and improved their prospects for the upcoming championship.

Close spinnaker action on the first downwind leg in race 11 of the 18ft Skiff Club Championship - photo © Frank Quealey
Close spinnaker action on the first downwind leg in race 11 of the 18ft Skiff Club Championship - photo © Frank Quealey

David Witt returns to skipper Appliancesonline.com.au next week and New Zealand's champion Yamaha (Dave McDiarmid) will be out to make up for a one point loss last year.

Note:

The 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship will be sailed from 25 February-5 March. (Sponsored by The Winning Group)

Race Dates:

  • Race 1 - Saturday 25 February
  • Race 2 - Sunday 26 February
  • Race 3 - Tuesday 28 February
  • Race 4 - Wednesday 1 March
  • Race 5 - Thursday 2 March
  • Race 6 - Saturday 4 March
  • Race 7 - Sunday 5 March
A spectator ferry will follow each of the seven races in the championship, leaving Double Bay Public Wharf, alongside the clubhouse, at 2.30pm on each race day.

All races will be streamed live to enable everyone to follow the entire championship on the computer or other smart device from anywhere in the world.

For all the latest championship news, race reports, point scores and photos go to www.18footers.com.

Related Articles

18ft Skiff 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship preview
Smeg's title defence looking tough The closeness of the 2016 championship and the likely improvement in a few of last year's rookie teams, indicates the 2017 championship will be just as tough to win as Smeg's victory was just twelve months ago. Posted on 17 Feb 18ft Skiff President's Trophy
Thrills and spills on Sydney Harbour It was a day of thrills and spills for the 18 Footers as they battled across Sydney Harbour in a 22-28knot Southerly today. The conditions tested even the best of sailors as they completed three windward/leewards for the President's Trophy. Posted on 12 Feb Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb 18ft Skiff Australian Championship overall
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers wins after faultless race Michael Coxon, Dave O'Conner and Trent Barnabas of Thurlow Fisher Lawyers were crowned 18ft Skiff Australian Champions today after sailing a faultless race on Sydney Harbour. The trio finished almost four minutes ahead of second place. Posted on 5 Feb 18ft Skiff New Zealand Championship overall
Clean sweep for Yamaha on Waitemata Harbour It was another spectacular day on Waitemata Harbour for the final day of racing for the 2017 18' Skiff New Zealand Championship. Posted on 5 Feb 18ft Skiff New Zealand Championship day 1
Yamaha leads in perfect racing conditions at Auckland Day 1 of the 2017 18' Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club, provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour. Posted on 4 Feb 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 4
A game of snakes and ladders on Sydney Harbour It was a game of snakes and ladders for the minor podium places today in race four of the 18 Footers Australian Championship in a 9-12knot ESE. Posted on 29 Jan 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 3
David Witt flies in to take the win Skipper David Witt flew back into Australia only hours before taking Appliancesonline.com.au out onto Sydney Harbour today, with his teammates Tom Anderson and Tom Clout to win Race 3 of the Australian 18ft Skiff Championship. Posted on 26 Jan 18ft Skiff Australian Championship race 2
De'Longhi takes faultless win Race two of the 18 Footers Australian Championship got away today in a 9knot east-nor-easter. The fleet was eager to get started with a number of boats over the line early. Posted on 22 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy