Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
North Sails Scorpion DS-4 Spinnaker
North Sails Scorpion DS-4 Spinnaker
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Regatta - Day 3

by Georgia Witt today at 11:33 am 15-19 February 2017

Boulden, Hughes, Parker and Eastman make the semifinals

Day three of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup ended with the completion of the round robin and quarter finals with the sun coming out and the wind finally turning up after lunch.

First to qualify for the quarter finals was Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn. Boulden finished the round robin with 10 wins and 2 losses. The losses came from William Eastman (RPNYC) and Malcolm Parker (RPNYC). Boulden chose to race Thomas Grimes (CYCA) in the quarters and won 2 - 0. "We've had a good regatta so far, taking only two losses due to silly mistakes, which we learnt from and took forward with us." - Boulden

There was a three way tie for second place with 9 wins 3 losses, between Malcolm Parker, William Eastman & Matthew Hughes. Hughes (RNZYS) qualified in second, choosing to race Nick Rozenauers (RSYS) and winning 2 - 0. "We had a good day on the water finishing off the round robin in 2nd place. We chose to race against Nick Rozenauers from Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron who proved to be a challenging opposition but we managed to scrape away with 2 wins" - Hughes

Malcolm Parker (RPAYC) qualified in 3rd place and chose to race Frankie Dair (KKCC) winning his match 2 - 0. "Today was more challenging losing two crew to illness, having to source local RNZYS YTP graduate Logan Andresen to sail with us. Frankie Dair was an extremely tough competitor and we're really looking forward to seeing more of him at future regatta's." - Parker

Qualifying in 4th is William Eastman (RPNYC) who also had a crew change today. Eastman sailed against Tom Picot (CNC) in the quarter finals for the second year in a row, Eastman managing to take the win 2 – 1. "The new team worked really well together, and we are happy with the results. I sailed Tom (Picot) in the quarters last year as well, he's a great sailor and great competition."- Eastman.

Overall, it was a long day for both sailors and race committee, returning after 7pm, but Race Officer Colin Lucas was extremely pleased to have caught up on the programme. Tomorrow will see the semi-finals and finals take place.

Results after Day 3:

Quarter Finals
Will Boulden 2 / 2
Malcolm Parker 2 / 2
Matt Hughes 2 / 2
Will Eastman 2 / 3
Tom Picot 1 / 3
Frankie Dair 0 / 2
Tom Grimes 0 / 2
Nick Rozenauers 0 / 2

Round Robin
Will Boulden (RFBYC / Alpha Racing) 10 / 12
Malcolm Parker (RPAYC) 9 / 12
Matthew Hughes (RNZYS) 6 / 12
Will Eastman (RPNYC) 6 / 12
Tom Picot (CNC) 7 / 12
Frankie Dair (KKCC) 7 / 12
Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 6 / 12
Nick Rozenauers (RSYS) 5 / 12
Celia Willison (RNZYS) 5 / 12
Sarah Parker (RPAYC) 4 / 12
James Jennings (RNZYS) 3 / 12
Zoe Bennett (RPNYC) 3 / 12
Henry Wilson (MBYC/WBHS) 1 / 12

Tomorrow there will be prime viewing and live commentary of the finals from the RNZYS members bar.

Follow us on Twitter for LIVE Results and on our Facebook Page for Updates, Photos and Press Releases. LIVE results also on www.matchracingresults.com

Related Articles

Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 2
Unbeated Boulden takes a clear lead Day two of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin. Posted on 17 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta day 1
Lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day one of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The regatta hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) got off to a late start with the teams left on dry land for the morning. Posted on 16 Feb Nespresso Youth Match Racing Regatta preview
14 teams set at the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) is hosting its premier Youth Match Racing Regatta, the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Racing Cup, from the 15th-19th of February at RNZYS, Westhaven, with competitors from all around Australasia. Posted on 14 Feb WMRT Geographe Bay Cup overall
Gilmour and Jerwood qualify for Sweden Western Australian skipper David Gilmour survived strong competition and very unpredictable conditions on the third and final day, to win the Geographe Bay Cup. Posted on 13 Feb European Match Race Tour Event 1
French young guns take early lead French Skipper Simon Bertheau won the opening event of the European Tour ahead of Dejan Presen from Slovenia and the Russian Vladimir Liparvski. The multiple Olympian Christian Binder from Austria and the Croatian Pavle Kostov were tied in fourth place. Posted on 13 Feb WMRT Geographe Bay Cup day 2
David Gilmour still leads, but under pressure Though David Gilmour still leads the Geographe Bay Cup, he is no longer undefeated and is under pressure with three other skippers just one point behind him. Posted on 12 Feb WMRT Geographe Bay Cup day 1
David Gilmour leads after action packed day afloat David Gilmour and his team are top of the leaderboard at the Geographe Bay Cup on the World Match Racing Tour, after what was a short but action packed session on the water. Posted on 11 Feb World Sailing invites bids
For 2018-2020 Match Racing Championships World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has opened the bidding process for its titled Youth and Women's Match Racing World Championships for 2018-2020 as well as the 2018 Nations Cup. Posted on 10 Feb Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta
Dates announced for 2017 event In 2016, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta and Oakcliff Sailing Center in Oyster Bay NY along with The Waterfront Center, joined forces to create the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race regatta for disabled sailors. Posted on 5 Feb Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to WMRT
2017 Tour Card for EWII Racing Nicolai Sehested is known as the hard hitting, 'never back down from a good fight' skipper with the biggest smile. With a new team name, EWII Racing and Nicolai Sehested from Denmark are back with a Tour Card for the 2017 season of the WMRT. Posted on 4 Feb

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy