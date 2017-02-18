Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

In need of a repair? Sails, boats, drysuits, outboards - Trident can fix it!

by TridentUK today at 8:00 am 18 February 2017

We provide a wide range of repair services.
SAIL REPAIRS
We can organise Laundering, Checking, Repairing, UV Strip replacements etc
Send your Sails to us - there are lots of easy to use couriers eg Yodel, Hermes - along with your details including your email address, and the jobs you would like done.
Fast Turn Around - Competitively Priced
contact us if you need more details
Sail Repair Tapes are handy quick fix repairs and easy to use. We have a wide choice for varying weights of sailcloth
SEE ALL REPAIR TAPES
Check all our Sail Battens for different classes or choose your own custom lengths
Check All Our Sail Repair Products
DRYSUIT REPAIRS
Send your drysuit with your details - including your email address - and the job to be done, we will turn it around fast and efficiently.
Take a look at our Drysuit Repair Information
We have a choice of neoprene or latex seal repair kits with all you need to replace your seals.
SEE ALL SEAL KITS
Stormsure works exceptionally well as a repair glue for small holes or tears in your drysuit.
£6.95
BUY NOW
Check All Our Drysuit Repair Products
BOAT REPAIRS
We are very proud of our guys in the Boat Workshop, their skills in GRP and Wood repairs are excellent.
We also provide a painting and varnishing service.
Whoops - a canny collision !!
Fully repaired and good to go.
We can also repair Topper Hulls and other similar dinghies.
We also provide an inflatable dinghy repair service.
SEE MORE ABOUT BOAT REPAIRS ETC
Check All Our Boat Repair Products
ENGINE REPAIRS & SERVICING
We are Honda Dealers but provide a engine servicing and repairs for most brands and models of outboard engines.
If you can get your engine to us we can help.
SEE MORE DETAILS ABOUT ENGINE SERVICING ETC
Our customers range from Fire Brigades, Port Authorities, Sailing Clubs, as well as recreational craft.
We have a wide range of spark plugs, impeller kits and lots more engine products and consumables
We have various propellers but also provide a Propeller Repair Service
Contact us for price - it depends on the size.
Check All Our Engine Repair & Servicing Products
AWNINGS, SAIL COVERS, BOAT COVERS, TENTS, ARCHITECTURAL, etc
Our very experienced team in the factory can repair (and manufacture) anything (they like a challenge) that would be made on a sewing machine.
"You want us to make what ? !"
Just contact us with your details and enquiry and we will discuss and advise.
Contact us with you Enquiry
Do contact us if you have any questions or need any help or advice.
And please let anyone else know who might need to know.
