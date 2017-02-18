In need of a repair? Sails, boats, drysuits, outboards - Trident can fix it!

Check all our Sail Battens for different classes or choose your own custom lengths

Check all our Sail Battens for different classes or choose your own custom lengths

Sail Repair Tapes are handy quick fix repairs and easy to use. We have a wide choice for varying weights of sailcloth

Take a look at our Sail Repair Page.

Take a look at our Sail Repair Page.

by TridentUK today at 8:00 am

Related Articles

Boat Care & Maintenance with TridentUK

Everything needed for getting your boat sorted Everything needed for getting your boat cleaned, repaired and painted.

New Products Just Arrived at Trident-UK

Sale extended until Monday lunchtime New products include the Icom IC-M91D Buoyant Handheld VHF/DSC w/GPS, and the Mens Hydrophobe Top from Gill. Plus we have a great range of new books, including Rules in Practice 2017-2020.

Time Running Out in the TridentUK Winter SALE

Some Great New Offers There are some great new offers and free gloves on orders over £100. Also, for one week only, save 23% on the Trident Dry Launching Trousers!

Up to 30% off Gloves, Socks, Boots, Hats

Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver Great deals from TridentUK on Gill, Harken, Crewsaver and Trident's own products.

10% off Trident Drysuits

And ots more clothing savings Lots more clothing savings including £100 off the Crewsaver Cirrus Drysuit including a free fleece, 30% off the Gul Ballistic Ladies Spray Top and 40% off the Gill Hurakan 3/2 Wetsuit and Gill UV Aero Vest.

10% off Boat Covers in the TridentUK Winter SALE

Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products! 10% off TridentUK boat covers including breathable and PVC over boom, flat, trailing and under covers. Also 3 for 2 on all Star Brite products and up to 20% off bags and holdalls!

The TridentUK Winter SALE has landed!

With up to 50% OFF Up to 50% off with up to 25% off Drysuits, 5% off trollies, 15% off sails, 32% off the Gill Skiff Racer Buoyancy Aid and 25% off Crewsaver Spark Spray Tops

It's not too late for Christmas Delivery!

There's still time to order from TridentUK There's still time to order from TridentUK with Next Day Orders until 1pm on Thursday 22nd December.

New, His & Hers, Best Sellers

Gift Ideas from TridentUK Gift Ideas from TridentUK includes books, sailing clothes, gloves, watches, sunglasses, plus the option for a free Christmas gift!