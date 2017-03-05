Inspire your club members at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 3:49 pm

If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017).

Held at Alexandra Palace, North London, the show is the perfect opportunity for club members to get together in the winter and pick up some advice and inspiration for the season ahead.

Back by popular demand, the exclusive RYA Club Briefing will take place on Saturday 04 March at 10:30 with RYA staff presenting on a range of topics including Portsmouth Yardstick, Sailability and participation and club membership.

Each club can send up to two representatives and each attendee will receive a complementary ticket to the show which can be picked up at the Briefing. Book you place before 28 February.

The RYA Club Workshops will take place on the Saturday and Sunday of the show from 10:30 to 11:30 offering an hour long slot with an RYA experts on key topics which can make a difference to your club.

Here's what's on offer:

Saturday 4 March

Technical and racing services, RYA Technical Coordinator, Racing, Tom Walker

Current affairs and legal, RYA Legal Advisor Mandy Peters

Funding the Future, Sport England, RDO Steve Mitchell

Attracting new members though your website, digital agency SocialB

Using Facebook to reach the right people, digital agency, SocialB

Club Open Days Support Workshop, RDO Robbie Bell

Making your club more inclusive, RYA Sailability Manager, Joff McGill

Sunday 5 March

Find more information and book your place

RYA Club Support Advisor Jackie Bennetts said: "We know the Dinghy Show really whets the appetite and stimulates sailors into starting the season earlier and sailing more frequently thereafter, which is a great reason for your club to get as many people as possible going along.

"As well as hundreds of boats, sailing brands, kit, gear, class associations, free expert talks and coaching sessions, there are also exclusive club events which can make a real difference to running your club. These events are also a great opportunity to mingle with other like-minded club members to share your success stories and challenges."

RYA Experts will be on hand throughout the weekend in the 'Ask the RYA' area of the Panorama Hall and will be able to answer any of your club related questions as well as providing advice on getting on the water.

Take advantage of the RYA affiliated club offer

RYA affiliated clubs can take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking 10 tickets or more. Don't forget two children (Under 16) go free with each paying adult as well. That's a saving of £6 per ticket compared to if you just decided to head down on the day.

Get your advanced discount by going to the club area of the RYA website where you will find the code

To find out what's in store at this year's show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069.

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.