Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 5

by Martin Pavey today at 11:03 am

Races 11, 12 and 5

We are now well over half way through the series with 11 races sailed out of 18 and inroads made on the backlog of racing cancelled due to no wind and ice. Next Sunday should see the last of the three-race back-to-back format followed by a return to the two races a day format for the last couple of weekends which should allow for a little longer race times (weather permitting).

After watching the forecast anxiously all week as strong winds were promised, it came down to a NE going Easterly averaging 10mph. Of more interest possibly was the temperature of 5 degreesC, which true to form felt more like 0 degrees (if not colder). Once out sailing there was every opportunity to work hard to keep warm, for the sailors at least but not for those on the committee or safety boats.

The course was initially laid to the NE breeze but was changed after the briefing to reflect the new breeze, which allowed for a better course with more extensive beats and a square run and reach. The inclusion of an additional leeward mark behind the start line (as contingency for the wind swinging back) caused a little confusion but nothing that could not be addressed. At this week's briefing after running through the course there will be a short memory test to see if we can recall five or six numbers... and the following week we test again to see if we can get them in the right order. Nothing if not educational this sailing!

School half-term holidays took their toll on the numbers this week with skiing being a distraction, but with 114 boats entered for the series there were more than enough to come out to play. We had the temperature if not the snow. The slightly reduced numbers did nothing to help get the starts away, with general recalls for the Medium fleet in Race 1 and Slow fleet in Race 2, but all starts getting away for their third races, and once again to get, if not home, then washed and brushed up before the rugby. Perhaps a longer line would help?

What we did have (and why do they do it in February?) out on the water were some stand up paddleboarders. Once again though, no Dragon boat and no red-eyed Slavonian.

Next week we expect to see the return of the skiers and there will be a renewed request for sailors to attach Fox's stickers (our valued Series sponsor) before the Race Committee introduces sanctions. The following weekend, 25th and 26th February, we will be joined by the 420 East of England Championship.

Fleet by fleet action:

The breeze and a clear run at the course was all the encouragement the Merlin Rocket of Dan Willett / Pete Nicholson needed, picking up three firsts taking them to the top of the Fast fleet and moving them up the Overall table. Extremely close racing amongst the RS300s made for some interesting finishes, with three different winners on the water on the day.

In the Asymmetrics Stephen and Ian Videlo joined in for the first time and manged to take a win from the usual culprits in the third race of the day. David Conlon and Sarah Bines maintain their clear lead in their fleet and in the overall placings and barring disaster are looking unbeatable.

The little more breeze than previous weeks gave the Radials an opportunity and Rheanna Pavey was able to mix it with the leading bunch of Standards on the water and to take three wins. With three points separating the first three boats this is the most closely contested fleet in the series.

There was a change of winner in the Medium fleet with the Larks not doing as well as usual and perhaps, as for the Lasers, the increased wind having an influence. On the day Archie Penn/Ben Warrington in their 420 and John Ball in his Solo had the best of the results.

The Slow fleet racing continues with the theme of Toppers vs Cadets, with the Topper of Euan Harris coming out on top with close racing amongst the Cadets for the runner up spot.

The recently introduced 'best club' challenge shows Brightlingsea SC as the best of the bunch with Alton Water having displaced Waldringfield to take second place over the last week.

See full fleet results here and overall results here.

Frostbite Series 2017 position and points and this week's results: (by fleet)

Pos Helm Crew Club Class R11 R12 R5 Pts Fast 1 Dan Willett Pete Nicholson Brightlingsea SC Phantom 1 1 1 16 2 Bob Portway AWSC Phantom ‑ ‑ ‑ 21 3 Paul Church AWSC Phantom ‑ ‑ ‑ 29 4 Mark Peak AWSC RS300 6 2 4 33 5 Matt House AWSC Phantom 5 7 2 34 6 Adam Peak AWSC RS300 4 4 3 40 Asymetrics 1 David Conlon Sarah Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 1 1 2 8 2 Ed Gibbons Rebecca Bines Brightlingsea SC RS200 3 3 3 20 3 Cameron Harris Patrick Bray AWSC RS200 4 5 4 37 4 Ben Alexander Clare Williams Deben YC RS200 ‑ ‑ ‑ 39 5 Matt Smith Mark Smith AWSC RS200 ‑ ‑ 9 53.5 6 Matt Taylor Will Carron AWSC RS Feva XL ‑ ‑ ‑ 66 Laser 1 Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YC Standard 6 2 7 17 2 Rheanna Pavey AWSC Radial 1 1 1 18 3 Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SC Standard 5 3 2 20 4 Mark Schofield AWSC Standard 4 10 5 40 5 Graham Eeles Standard 7 8 8 42 6 Benjamin Reason AWSC/Harwich Town Radial 8 7 6 64 Medium 1 Alan Krailing Katie Spark Waldringfield SC Lark 2 6 5 10 2 John Ball Brightlingsea SC Solo 1 2.5 2 20.5 3 Archie Penn Ben Warrington Waldringfield SC 420 5 1 1 30 4 Harry Pynn Gemma Cook Waldringfield SC Lark 6 4 3 30 5 Will Patten AWSC Finn 7 9 6 35 6 Robert Laurie RYA Solo 3 8 8 45 Slow 1 Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SC Topper 5 1 1 18 2 Hazell Whittle Ethan Davey Waldringfield SC Cadet 2 5 2 28 3 Charlotte Leigh Toby Bush Waldringfield SC Cadet 3 2 3 31 4 Richard Townley AWSC Topper ‑ ‑ ‑ 50 4 Katy Lloyd Alex Enkel Thorpe Bay YC Cadet ‑ ‑ ‑ 52 5 Alexandros Nikoloudakis AWSC Topper 6 4 4 56 6 Lucie Nunn Eloise Mayhew Waldringfield SC Cadet 1 ‑ 4 57

Best Club

This is the added scores of the top three boats from the same club from the overall race results.

There are currently 114 entries from 22 different clubs with Alton Water SC having the largest entry with 38 boats.