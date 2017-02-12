Please select your home edition
Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - Day 5

by Martin Pavey today at 11:03 am 12 February 2017

Races 11, 12 and 5

We are now well over half way through the series with 11 races sailed out of 18 and inroads made on the backlog of racing cancelled due to no wind and ice. Next Sunday should see the last of the three-race back-to-back format followed by a return to the two races a day format for the last couple of weekends which should allow for a little longer race times (weather permitting).

After watching the forecast anxiously all week as strong winds were promised, it came down to a NE going Easterly averaging 10mph. Of more interest possibly was the temperature of 5 degreesC, which true to form felt more like 0 degrees (if not colder). Once out sailing there was every opportunity to work hard to keep warm, for the sailors at least but not for those on the committee or safety boats.

The course was initially laid to the NE breeze but was changed after the briefing to reflect the new breeze, which allowed for a better course with more extensive beats and a square run and reach. The inclusion of an additional leeward mark behind the start line (as contingency for the wind swinging back) caused a little confusion but nothing that could not be addressed. At this week's briefing after running through the course there will be a short memory test to see if we can recall five or six numbers... and the following week we test again to see if we can get them in the right order. Nothing if not educational this sailing!

Three 300s on day 5 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
School half-term holidays took their toll on the numbers this week with skiing being a distraction, but with 114 boats entered for the series there were more than enough to come out to play. We had the temperature if not the snow. The slightly reduced numbers did nothing to help get the starts away, with general recalls for the Medium fleet in Race 1 and Slow fleet in Race 2, but all starts getting away for their third races, and once again to get, if not home, then washed and brushed up before the rugby. Perhaps a longer line would help?

What we did have (and why do they do it in February?) out on the water were some stand up paddleboarders. Once again though, no Dragon boat and no red-eyed Slavonian.

Next week we expect to see the return of the skiers and there will be a renewed request for sailors to attach Fox's stickers (our valued Series sponsor) before the Race Committee introduces sanctions. The following weekend, 25th and 26th February, we will be joined by the 420 East of England Championship.

Fleet by fleet action:

The breeze and a clear run at the course was all the encouragement the Merlin Rocket of Dan Willett / Pete Nicholson needed, picking up three firsts taking them to the top of the Fast fleet and moving them up the Overall table. Extremely close racing amongst the RS300s made for some interesting finishes, with three different winners on the water on the day.

In the Asymmetrics Stephen and Ian Videlo joined in for the first time and manged to take a win from the usual culprits in the third race of the day. David Conlon and Sarah Bines maintain their clear lead in their fleet and in the overall placings and barring disaster are looking unbeatable.

The little more breeze than previous weeks gave the Radials an opportunity and Rheanna Pavey was able to mix it with the leading bunch of Standards on the water and to take three wins. With three points separating the first three boats this is the most closely contested fleet in the series.

Hiking weather at last on day 5 of the Fox's Marine & Country Alton Water Frostbite Series - photo © Tim Bees
There was a change of winner in the Medium fleet with the Larks not doing as well as usual and perhaps, as for the Lasers, the increased wind having an influence. On the day Archie Penn/Ben Warrington in their 420 and John Ball in his Solo had the best of the results.

The Slow fleet racing continues with the theme of Toppers vs Cadets, with the Topper of Euan Harris coming out on top with close racing amongst the Cadets for the runner up spot.

The recently introduced 'best club' challenge shows Brightlingsea SC as the best of the bunch with Alton Water having displaced Waldringfield to take second place over the last week.

See full fleet results here and overall results here.

Frostbite Series 2017 position and points and this week's results: (by fleet)

PosHelmCrewClubClassR11R12R5Pts
Fast
1Dan WillettPete NicholsonBrightlingsea SCPhantom11116
2Bob Portway AWSCPhantom21
3Paul Church AWSCPhantom29
4Mark Peak AWSCRS30062433
5Matt House AWSCPhantom57234
6Adam Peak AWSCRS30044340
Asymetrics
1David ConlonSarah BinesBrightlingsea SCRS2001128
2Ed GibbonsRebecca BinesBrightlingsea SCRS20033320
3Cameron HarrisPatrick BrayAWSCRS20045437
4Ben AlexanderClare WilliamsDeben YCRS20039
5Matt SmithMark SmithAWSCRS200953.5
6Matt TaylorWill CarronAWSCRS Feva XL66
Laser
1Graham Ireland Royal Harwich YCStandard62717
2Rheanna Pavey AWSCRadial11118
3Pete Kyne Brightlingsea SCStandard53220
4Mark Schofield AWSCStandard410540
5Graham Eeles  Standard78842
6Benjamin Reason AWSC/Harwich TownRadial87664
Medium
1Alan KrailingKatie SparkWaldringfield SCLark26510
2John Ball Brightlingsea SCSolo12.5220.5
3Archie PennBen WarringtonWaldringfield SC42051130
4Harry PynnGemma CookWaldringfield SCLark64330
5Will Patten AWSCFinn79635
6Robert Laurie RYASolo38845
Slow
1Euan Harris Deben/Orwell SCTopper51118
2Hazell WhittleEthan DaveyWaldringfield SCCadet25228
3Charlotte LeighToby BushWaldringfield SCCadet32331
4Richard Townley AWSCTopper50
4Katy LloydAlex EnkelThorpe Bay YCCadet52
5Alexandros Nikoloudakis AWSCTopper64456
6Lucie NunnEloise MayhewWaldringfield SCCadet1457

Best Club

This is the added scores of the top three boats from the same club from the overall race results.

There are currently 114 entries from 22 different clubs with Alton Water SC having the largest entry with 38 boats.

PosClubPtsTeam 1Team 2Team 3
1Brightlingsea SC172David Conlon / Sarah BinesPete KyneDan Willett / Pete Nicholson
2Alton Water SC226Rheanna PaveyBob PortwayWill Patten
3Waldringfield SC238Alan Krailing / Katie SparkHarry Pynn / Gemma CookArchie Penn / Ben Warrington

