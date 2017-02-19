Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Regatta - Day 2

by Georgia Witt today at 10:34 am

Unbeated Boulden takes a clear lead

Day two of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup ended with only five of the sixteen scheduled flights remaining in the round robin.

Building on his early lead from day one Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with his crew of Alex Negri, James Farquharson and local RNZYS YTP member Josh Wijohn are the favourites to take the top spot after the round robin sitting on 9 wins 0 losses.

Fellow Australian Malcolm Parker (RPAYC) is next on the leader board with 7 wins and 2 losses, Parker will be looking to win all of his matches' tomorrow morning to stay in a good position for the Quarterfinals.

Tied in third place are the New Zealanders Matthew Hughes (RNZYS Youth Training Programme) and William Eastman (RPNYC) who both have 6 wins and 2 losses. The two will face each other on in flight 13 early in tomorrow.

The conditions today saw more rainy conditions in the morning but the sun shined through in the afternoon, however still not the strong constant breeze that Race Officer Colin Lucas was looking for "it was a long day today – we were lucky to get the racing in". Lucas and his team will be looking to finish the Round Robin first thing tomorrow and then the top eight teams will move into quarter finals.

Results after Day 2: (wins / losses / sailed)

Will Boulden RFBYC / Alpha Racing 9 / 0 / 9

Malcolm Parker RPAYC 7 / 2 / 9

Matthew Hughes RNZYS 6 / 8

Will Eastman RPNYC 6 / 8

Tom Picot CNC 5 / 8

Frankie Dair KKCC 5 / 9

Thomas Grimes CYCA 4 / 9

Nick Rozenauers RSYS 3 / 8

Zoe Bennett RPNYC 3 / 8

Sarah Parker RPAYC 3 / 9

Celia Willison RNZYS 2 / 8

James Jennings RNZYS 1 / 8

Henry Wilson MBYC/WBHS 1 / 9

A reminder to come down and watch all the racing from the members bar, there will be prime viewing and live commentary of the finals on Sunday.

