P&B to sell stand up boards online - Book your boat into P&B for repairs and refurbishment

NEW Stand Up Paddleboards from P&B We’re thrilled to be bringing you an exciting new range of inflatable stand up paddleboards and accessories from one of the world’s leading SUP manufacturers, Red Paddle Co. The Inflatable SUP is super versatile and even fits in a back pack. Even though it’s inflatable, there’s no compromise on performance. There are lots of different types of paddling, and different types of paddler, too. The good news is there’s a Red Paddle Co board for every rider and every adventure and we’ve got them all here. If you’re in the 14’ race class, the 14ft Elite is the board to get. At 14’ long and just 660mm/26” wide, it’s a machine built for speed. Shaped to cut through the water like a hot knife through butter, it rides high at 150mm thick, reducing drag, while double nose runner fins keep the board tracking straight without creating drag. This winning combination lies at the heart of what makes this board so fast and so easy to control in race conditions. Or why no give the 10ft 7 Windsurf a go? Windsurfing on an inflatable board isn’t a compromise – it’s a revelation. The 10ft 7? Windsurf pulls off the feat of combining the benefits of an inflatable SUP with all the technical elements of a windsurf board. Thanks to the Sure-Fin system, which is unique to Red Paddle Co, this board takes elements from traditional windsurfing and incorporates them in a modern way.