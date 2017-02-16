Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Elite Therm Mid Layer Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

8th Vendée Globe - Day 103: It ain't over 'til it's over

by Andi Robertson today at 4:08 pm 16 February 2017

Vigilance is required all the way to the finish line of the Vendée Globe. Solo skippers often talk of the last miles being the most difficult and the most stressful. After finishing in ninth place on Monday night Eric Bellion confirmed that he was on the point of giving up within 48 hours of the finish line because he was exhausted, had no power and could not hoist his mainsail because of a twist in his halyard.

The skippers who have yet to finish are only too aware of the fate of Conrad Colman, the New Zealand skipper who was dismasted last Friday less than 800 miles from the finish. Fabrice Amedeo, who is due to finish in 11th place on Saturday morning today had a salutary reminder that the race is not over until the gun sounds on the finish line at the Nouch buoy off Les Sables d'Olonne. Just after passing the busy shipping lanes off Cape Finisterre, Amedeo came within minutes of a collision with an unidentified freighter.

Amedeo told the Vendée Globe HQ this lunchtime:

"During the night I passed north of the TSS off Cape Finisterre. There were a lot of cargo vessels around there. There was one that was coming straight for me. I was only doing four knots, as there was no wind. I called him on the VHF, but he didn't answer. Even though I launched a safety alert. I called up the maritime centre to inform them that I was ten minutes away from a collision. The ship finally passed several hundred metres behind me. It was the biggest scare in my Vendée Globe."

Arnaud Boissières was less that 40 miles from the finish line this afternoon but it was the lack of wind which was making it hard to determine whether he would cross the line and come straight into his home harbour or whether he would remain at sea for one last night. The Les Sablais skipper is determined to come in with his boat directly to the dock. He will take tenth place. Boissières was making less than five knots while the beaches of Les Sables d'Olonne had dozens of visitors and locals enjoying warm sunshine on the expansive sands in scenes more reminiscent of summer than mid February. The solo racer who is due to finish his third consecutive Vendée Globe has a French bakery chain as his main sponsor:

"I realise how lucky I am and how privileged I am to complete the round the world voyage. This time is different Each voyage is different. This time I set off from nothing. I had no boat, no partner. But I wanted to get back out there. My pitch was that I had already done two Vendée Globe races and they had a huge effect inside the companies. I wanted to share that with others. With people inside the firm. In September, we took out about 150 people on my boat. Everyone was thrilled. I was happy to be able to share that with them. They followed me around the world and can look back and say they sailed with Arnaud."

Alan Roura (La Fabrique) is now due Sunday and still has the best weather forecast to the finish line of the three skippers who will finish between now and the end of the weekend. Rich Wilson sounded upbeat and positive that he was passing through the Azores this morning, one of the training areas he sailed to during his preparatory phase, sailing initially with Graham 'Gringo' Tourrell when he first sailed across the Atlantic and then with Dee Caffari:

"Today we ended up going outside of Faial. We had thought about going in between Faial and Pico, which we did during our training trip. During the training times we worked (with Tourrell and with Caffaro) on sail manoeuvres and procedures for manoeuvres. Being from the US there are no other Open 60s to train with and to see how things are done onboard, it was really useful working with Graham Tourrell. In the US there aren't any Open 60s so you don't have any ideas about how to run the boat. With Graham Tourrell and Dee Caffari, I got some useful ideas. The both emailed me several times and told me told me to keep going. We're almost there. 1300 miles to go. Closer but not there yet. 1300 miles in the North Atlantic. Making no predictions. We're just going along and I'm trying to tend to the boat. This race has been so grey, so it's nice to see the sun, which is unusual. We've had some nice starry nights. Usually in the trade winds, there are clouds."

Meantime Conrad Colman is still making slow but meaningful progress towards Les Sables d'Olonne under his jury rigged Foresight Natural Energy. Average speeds are between three and four knots and he has 670 miles to the finish line.

vendeeglobe.org/en

Related Articles

8th Vendée Globe day 102
Colman's slow but sure, Boissières due Friday Conrad Colman has been making modest but positive progress since he managed to set sail under his jury rig very early this Wednesday morning. Posted on 15 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 101
Les Sables d'Olonne prepares to welcome homecoming hero After the arrival last night of Eric Bellion, the French skipper who finished in ninth place and top 'rookie', Les Sables d'Olonne on the west coast of France prepares to welcome back their favourite adopted son, Arnaud Boissières. Posted on 14 Feb Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 route
Setting sail for Salvador de Bahia! The 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre will kick off on Saturday, October 28, 2017, around the Bassin Paul Vatine (marina) in Le Havre, for a week of festivities that will mark the 500th anniversary of this maritime city. Posted on 14 Feb Eric Bellion finishes 9th and first rookie
In the Vendée Globe 2016/17 From one of the most prolonged and challenging storms encountered by any of the 29 skippers who left Les Sables d'Olonne on Sunday November 6th last year, French solo skipper Eric Bellion emerged triumphant. Posted on 13 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 99
Hard times for Bellion, improving elsewhere The Bay of Biscay is not giving up Eric Bellion easily as the French skipper battles upwind with no mainsail, trying to get to the finish line of the Vendée Globe. Posted on 12 Feb Colman vows to fight on in the Vendée Globe
After Foresight Natural Energy is dismasted The final miles of the Vendée Globe non stop around the world race have dealt a brutal blow to New Zealand solo skipper Conrad Colman when his Foresight Natural Energy was dismasted last night (Friday) around 2200hrs UTC. Posted on 11 Feb Crowds welcome Alex Thomson home
After his achievements in the Vendée Globe Alex Thomson was welcomed home today by crowds of people who gathered to celebrate the sailor's record breaking effort in the prestigious Vendée Globe, widely renowned as one of sport's toughest challenges. Posted on 11 Feb Foresight Natural Energy dismasted
Conrad Colman unharmed in the Vendée Globe At 2300 French time this Friday the 10th February, Conrad Colman called his team to inform them that Imoca Foresight Natural Energy dismasted. The skipper is unharmed, and was calm during the call. He freed the rigging and he managed to save the boom. Posted on 11 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 97
Tough weekend, long week Between this Sunday coming and next Sunday five of the ten skippers who are still racing in the Vendée Globe solo round the world race should finish. Posted on 10 Feb 8th Vendée Globe day 96
A fierce final Friday for Bellion and Colman Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this 8th edition of the Vendée Globe faces one fierce final Friday, as he fights with the big, active Atlantic low pressure system during his last 800 miles to the finish line. Posted on 9 Feb

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy