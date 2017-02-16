Last chance! Save on Gill gloves, OS2 range, and more...

For two weeks only, you can save 20% on the Graphite, and Silver colours of our Men's and Women's Jackets.

The Coastal Racer Jacket has a sporty cut so is ideal for fast paced action. It doesn't compromise on performance though and is made from a protective laminated fabric that is waterproof, windproof and breathable to keep you dry and comfortable.

The OS2 is our bestselling sailing jacket, capable of standing up to the toughest offshore and coastal conditions whilst keeping you dry and comfortable. You can now save £100 on the Men's and Women's Jackets, and Trousers. There is limited stock available at this price.

It's your last chance to get your hands on a pair of Gill gloves with up to 50% off selected styles.

Gill gloves are built to last, with time-proven materials and cutting edge innovation that delivers grip, dexterity and durability - every time.

Related Articles

Get your hands on Gill - save up to 30% on gloves

Gill recognised as a world leader in sailing gloves Gloves. Gill are recognised as a world leader and it's easy to see why. We don't just design - we test, we build, and we test again until perfect. Cutting edge innovation and time-proven materials deliver grip, dexterity and durability - every time.

New Gill Race Series

In the right kit, anything is possible For ultimate performance, the all-new Race Series allows you to embrace the adrenaline of competitive racing and that irrepressible desire to win. Tested and race proven for when weight and UV protection is the key to success.

Last few days of the Gill sale

Save an extra 10% We're into the last two days of the Gill sale - you have until Sunday to take advantage of savings of up to 70%. You can also save an extra 10% when you use the discount code EXTRA10.

Save an extra 10% in the Gill New Year sale

On top of savings of up to 70% already! With the Gill sale nearing its end, you can now save an extra 10% when you use the discount code EXTRA10. Simply add the code to your basket as you check out. With savings of up to 70% already, now's the time to pick up a bargain...

Gill End of Year sale - save up to 70%.

Further reductions on a number of lines The Gill end of year sale continues and we've made further reductions on selected items, with savings of up to 70%. Don't forget, stock is very limited in some styles, so order before it's too late...

Gill End of Year Sale

Savings across the range! Savings across the range on Men's, Women's, Junior and Accessories!

New in: The Gill OC Racer Watch

Tough, stylish and designed with performance in mind The brand new Gill OC Racer Watch has been designed with performance in mind. Machined from marine-grade stainless steel the OC Racer is tough, as well as being incredibly stylish. It will make an ideal Christmas gift for that special person.

Gill watches: 20% off and free next day delivery

Looking for the ideal gift this Christmas? Looking for the ideal gift this Christmas? Gill watches are engineered specifically for the sailing environment but are useful enough to be worn everyday. For a limited period we've taken up to £20 off the watches below, and with free next day delivery*.

Wrap up this Christmas with Gill

Perfect gifts and stocking fillers Wrap up this Christmas with our range of perfect gifts. Whether it's stocking fillers, or simply inspiration for that perfect gift - we're sure to have what you need. Our returns policy has been extended until January to give you extra peace of mind.