Tuning guru and multiclass champion Ian Pinnell to speak on Osprey stand

Osprey sailing © Colin Jenkins Osprey sailing © Colin Jenkins

by Emma Slater today at 5:22 pm

Drop by the Osprey Association stand (A4) at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show on Saturday 04 March, 3.30pm, where multiclass champion and sailmaker Ian Pinnell, will be giving a talk on tuning.

In his talk, which is open to all, Ian will demonstrate the rig controls and effects on our Show boat. He will unravel the mysteries of boat tuning, and demonstrate how to get that extra edge of speed out of your boat. He will also be available to sign copies of his new book "Tuning to Win".

Sailors from all classes are sure to learn from Ian's tips. Come and learn the effects of tuning controls on sail shape and speed in different conditions.

On display at the show will be the latest epoxy Mark V Osprey. It has a carbon rig and a full array of rig controls, including mast strut and adjustable rake and shrouds, perfect for tuning demonstrations.

Osprey Class Association Chairman Peter Frith commented: "We are delighted to welcome Ian Pinnell to our stand. The Osprey's carbon rig gives plenty of scope for skilled tuning, and that is one of the reasons why such a wide range of crew weights are able to enjoy racing the Osprey competitively."

For further information about the class, visit www.ospreysailing.org or visit the Sail Osprey or Osprey Facebook pages.

Beat the queues and get your tickets

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12:50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this year's show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069.

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Love Dinghy Sailing? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk