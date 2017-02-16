Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
505 Rudder Bag
505 Rudder Bag
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RYA Club of the Year 2017 finalists announced

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 2:06 pm 16 February 2017

The overall winner of the prestigious RYA Club of the Year 2017 will be announced at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace, London, on Saturday 4 March.

Five clubs have been shortlisted for the award which was relaunched in September by Gold Medallists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark. The finalists have each been recognised for their achievements across five brand new categories:

  • Communication: Rudyard Lake Sailing Club
  • Facility Development: Whitefriars Sailing Club
  • Inclusivity: Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club
  • Increasing Participation: Ullswater Yacht Club
  • Innovation: Heart of England Offshore Cruising Association

This year the panel also decided to award three clubs with Certificates of Commendation. Midland Sailing Club, Nottinghamshire County Sailing Club and Skye Sailing Club have all done outstanding work but narrowly missed out on being selected as a finalists.

RYA Club Support Advisor Jackie Bennetts "We're delighted to announce the five finalists for this year's RYA Club of the Year Award. All these clubs have worked hard to create outstanding projects and activities which make it possible for more people to enjoy being on the water at their venue and to continue to sail regularly.

"The award offers the opportunity to acknowledge and thank the members who are responsible for creating successful, vibrant sailing clubs in the UK. Without their ongoing support and commitment we would not be able to offer the range or quality of activities which are crucial to the continued success of both our clubs and our sport."

The finalist awards will be presented on the Suzuki Mainstage at 16:00 before the overall winner is revealed by RYA Chief Executive Sarah Treseder and The British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton.

Special thanks go to Arthur J. Gallagher who support the RYA Club of the Year Award and to Sailing Awards who donated the perpetual RYA Club of the Year trophy when the award was first introduced in 2008.

For more information on the awards www.rya.org.uk/go/cluboftheyear

Beat the queues and get your tickets

The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show takes place over the weekend of 04-05 March, Alexandra Palace, London. Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this year's show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Articles

Ullswater Yacht Club season starts
With the Easter Regatta on 15-17 April Ullswater Yacht Club's competitive year for visitors kicks off with the Easter Regatta, April 15-17, which is an open event for all classes. Posted on 15 Feb A great selection of events lined up
For 2017 at Ullswater Yacht Club There will be a warm welcome in 2017 for visiting competitors at Yacht and Yachting Magazine's Club of the Year, Ullswater Yacht Club. Posted on 25 Jan Support for disabled sailing at Whitefriars
£6000 domation from Cirencester Round Table Sailability @ Whitefriars, the disabled sailing section of the Whitefriars Sailing Club in the Cotswold waterpark, is kitting up for the new season. Cirencester Round Table have very kindly donated £6000 for the purchase of a new Hansa 303 dinghy. Posted on 22 Jan A warm welcome for visitors
To the November Series at Ullswater Yacht Club The weather may be getting colder but there'll be a warm welcome for hardy racers at Ullswater Yacht Club with the start of the traditional November series on Sunday, October 30. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Gold medallists relaunch RYA Club of the Year
At the Southampton Boat Show today Rio 2016 Gold Medallists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark officially relaunched the RYA Club of the Year Award at the Southampton Boat Show today. Posted on 16 Sep 2016 RS200 Northern Tour at Ullswater
Great turnout of 16 for round 6 of the series Ullswater Yacht Club welcomed racers from the RS200 fleet on the weekend of September 10 and 11 for the sixth event of the Northern Tour. Posted on 13 Sep 2016 507 people take sailing taster sessions
At Ullswater Yacht Club on I Am Team GB Day Hundreds of visitors helped Ullswater Yacht Club celebrate Team GB's Olympic success in Rio as part of the nation's biggest ever sports day on Saturday, August 27. Posted on 31 Aug 2016 I am Team GB Day at Ullswater
The nation's biggest ever sports day on 27th August Ullswater Yacht Club is taking part in 'the nation's biggest ever sports day' on Saturday, August 27, and is delighted to have been chosen to host the Flagship ITV/Border regional event. Posted on 16 Aug 2016 RS Sailing sponsor RS200 Northern Tour
Next event at Coniston on 6-7 August The RS200 Northern Tour are pleased to announce that RS sailing have agreed to act as title sponsor for the RS200 Northern Tour series. Posted on 21 Jul 2016 707 Northern Championship
Close racing at Tees and Hartlepool YC The 707 Northern Chamionships were held at Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club on the 16th/17th July 2016. The first highlight of the event was exhibited by the great relationship between Hartlepool Marina and the Club when locking in and out of the basin. Posted on 21 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy