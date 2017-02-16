RYA Club of the Year 2017 finalists announced

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 2:06 pm

The overall winner of the prestigious RYA Club of the Year 2017 will be announced at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace, London, on Saturday 4 March.

Five clubs have been shortlisted for the award which was relaunched in September by Gold Medallists Hannah Mills and Saskia Clark. The finalists have each been recognised for their achievements across five brand new categories:

Communication: Rudyard Lake Sailing Club

Facility Development: Whitefriars Sailing Club

Inclusivity: Tees and Hartlepool Yacht Club

Increasing Participation: Ullswater Yacht Club

Innovation: Heart of England Offshore Cruising Association

This year the panel also decided to award three clubs with Certificates of Commendation. Midland Sailing Club, Nottinghamshire County Sailing Club and Skye Sailing Club have all done outstanding work but narrowly missed out on being selected as a finalists.

RYA Club Support Advisor Jackie Bennetts "We're delighted to announce the five finalists for this year's RYA Club of the Year Award. All these clubs have worked hard to create outstanding projects and activities which make it possible for more people to enjoy being on the water at their venue and to continue to sail regularly.

"The award offers the opportunity to acknowledge and thank the members who are responsible for creating successful, vibrant sailing clubs in the UK. Without their ongoing support and commitment we would not be able to offer the range or quality of activities which are crucial to the continued success of both our clubs and our sport."

The finalist awards will be presented on the Suzuki Mainstage at 16:00 before the overall winner is revealed by RYA Chief Executive Sarah Treseder and The British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton.

Special thanks go to Arthur J. Gallagher who support the RYA Club of the Year Award and to Sailing Awards who donated the perpetual RYA Club of the Year trophy when the award was first introduced in 2008.

For more information on the awards www.rya.org.uk/go/cluboftheyear

