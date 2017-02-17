Please select your home edition
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
Gipsy Moth IV: A Legend Sails Again by Paul Gelder
Team Yeti crowned J/70 Grand Slam Champions

by J/70 UK Class today at 10:50 am 17 February 2017
J/70 Grand Slam 2016 © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Team Yeti have been crowned champions of the inaugural J/70 UK Grand Slam Series. The sailing team skippered by Jack Davies have been determined winners of the season-long regatta series organised by the UK J/70 class. Over 50 different teams competed in the series, and Yeti clinched the overall title by just a matter of points from Patrick Liardet's Cosmic and Allan Higgs' ESF Energy.

Jack Davies, Yeti helm, commented, "The whole team are absolutely thrilled to have come away winners of the J/70 Grand Slam. At the start of the season our aspiration was to try and make the top three but to win it is just brilliant for us! It caps off our best ever season." The J/70 Grand Slam consists of a series of 7 regattas across the season, with each team's best 5 results to count and the Nationals a non-discardable event. With all events sailed Team Yeti finished on a total of 23 points, with the nearest competitor on 27. Solid results across the board made the difference and particular highlights included podium finishes at the J/70 Southern and Summer Championship regattas, both new events in 2016.

The J/70 class is the fastest growing sportsboat fleet worldwide. Over 1,200 boats have been sold, and the UK fleet has grown to over 80 boats since 2012. Last year was Team Yeti's fourth season campaigning in the J/70 class, and their experience was a great help in a fleet that is attracting increasing amounts of world class racing talent.

On top of a successful campaign in the Grand Slam series, Yeti also managed to win Cowes Week in August, 2016. As a youth team, Yeti were selected by Musto as recipients in their Pimp My Ride competition. Not only did Musto kit the team out in first class sailing gear but they also organised a training session for the team with Olympian and Volvo Ocean Race sailor Annie Lush.

"The session with Annie was amazing for us. We drastically improved our starting technique and boat handling. It definitely meant we could race with a realistic chance of getting to the front and staying there." said Charlie Davies, Team Yeti's regular bow.

Looking ahead, Cowes-based Yeti have plenty to be excited about. The J/70 class will be running another Grand Slam series in 2017 and the J/70 European Championship will be held in the UK by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. Jack added, "We are certainly looking forward to facing the best teams in Europe on our home waters."

Related Articles

2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series
Pasquinelli's Stampede wins, Loe is top Corinthian Fifty-five J/70 teams qualified to win the 2016-2017 Quantum J/70 Winter Series at Davis Island Yacht Club in Tampa, Florida by competing in at least two of the three weekends with the same boat and skipper. Posted on 6 Feb Five classes and over 100 boats set
For 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse As part of its proactive sailing policy and bringing life to the harbour, the Yacht Club de Monaco is expecting an armada of one-design elites for the 33rd Primo Cup - Trophée Credit Suisse, 2-5 February. Posted on 31 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week overall
Quantum Racing named Boat of the Week By winning the final race of the highly competitive 52 Super Series and with it the class championship, Doug De Vos' (Ada, MI) Quantum Racing was awarded Boat of the Week honours at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Posted on 21 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 4
Down to the wire in four classes Four classes are up for grabs with one race remaining at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week. Tomorrow's lone race for all classes will decide the winner in the 52 Super Series, J/111 Class, J/70 Class and the ORC Class. Posted on 20 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 3
Three races reeled off in fading winds Day 3 at the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week - Mount Gay Rum Day - saw a softening of the breeze on the racecourse and a corresponding shakeup on the scoreboard in some classes. Posted on 19 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 2
The Sailor Girl out of a J122 in the ORC fleet Day two for my first time at Quantum Key West Race Week, and today I was out on a J122, Second Star, sailing in the ORC fleet. What a day! Posted on 18 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 2
Lewmar Day won by J/88 Hijinks To the delight of the more than 600 sailors competing in the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week, Day 2's racing nearly mirrored Day 1's memorable conditions. Posted on 18 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 1
One for the bucket list This is my first time in Key West. So far I have been on the water for two days, one practice racing with the C&C 30, Roxanne, today on a power boat, tomorrow I will be racing on a J122, and then Wednesday I am on a TP52. Posted on 17 Jan Quantum Key West Race Week day 1
Opening with epic conditions The comments from the first day of the 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week, the City of Key West Day, were nearly unanimous - epic sailing conditions in one of the best racing venues in the world. Posted on 17 Jan Old acquaintances and new friendships
At Quantum Key West Race Week The 30th anniversary Quantum Key West Race Week begins Monday with a weather forecast calling for winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts possibly as high as 25 knots and air temperatures in the mid-70s - conditions welcomed by every sailor. Posted on 16 Jan

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
