Team Yeti crowned J/70 Grand Slam Champions

J/70 Grand Slam 2016 © Paul Wyeth / J/70 Grand Slam 2016 © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by J/70 UK Class today at 10:50 am

Team Yeti have been crowned champions of the inaugural J/70 UK Grand Slam Series. The sailing team skippered by Jack Davies have been determined winners of the season-long regatta series organised by the UK J/70 class. Over 50 different teams competed in the series, and Yeti clinched the overall title by just a matter of points from Patrick Liardet's Cosmic and Allan Higgs' ESF Energy.

Jack Davies, Yeti helm, commented, "The whole team are absolutely thrilled to have come away winners of the J/70 Grand Slam. At the start of the season our aspiration was to try and make the top three but to win it is just brilliant for us! It caps off our best ever season." The J/70 Grand Slam consists of a series of 7 regattas across the season, with each team's best 5 results to count and the Nationals a non-discardable event. With all events sailed Team Yeti finished on a total of 23 points, with the nearest competitor on 27. Solid results across the board made the difference and particular highlights included podium finishes at the J/70 Southern and Summer Championship regattas, both new events in 2016.

The J/70 class is the fastest growing sportsboat fleet worldwide. Over 1,200 boats have been sold, and the UK fleet has grown to over 80 boats since 2012. Last year was Team Yeti's fourth season campaigning in the J/70 class, and their experience was a great help in a fleet that is attracting increasing amounts of world class racing talent.

On top of a successful campaign in the Grand Slam series, Yeti also managed to win Cowes Week in August, 2016. As a youth team, Yeti were selected by Musto as recipients in their Pimp My Ride competition. Not only did Musto kit the team out in first class sailing gear but they also organised a training session for the team with Olympian and Volvo Ocean Race sailor Annie Lush.

"The session with Annie was amazing for us. We drastically improved our starting technique and boat handling. It definitely meant we could race with a realistic chance of getting to the front and staying there." said Charlie Davies, Team Yeti's regular bow.

Looking ahead, Cowes-based Yeti have plenty to be excited about. The J/70 class will be running another Grand Slam series in 2017 and the J/70 European Championship will be held in the UK by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. Jack added, "We are certainly looking forward to facing the best teams in Europe on our home waters."