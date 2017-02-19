Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Cobra Dinghy Short
Henri Lloyd Cobra Dinghy Short
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Hong Kong Race Week 2017 - Day 1

by Koko Mueller today at 1:22 pm 14-19 February 2017

Hong Kong Race Week kicked off on Wednesday night after a breezy practice race with winds gusting from 20 to 25kts followed by an exciting lion dance very much to the awe and delight of the overseas competitors.

The opening ceremony included remarks by Race Chairman Peter Davies, Hong Kong Sailing Federation's Tong Yui Shing and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Vice Commodore, John Woo. The assembled crowd also heard from Sailors of the Sea representatives, John Crawford and Jackie Truhol.

Peter Davies said "when we started Hong Kong Race Week four years ago, our vision was to create a top level international event. I am really pleased to have so many competitors from overseas and that the event has grown to more then 250 this year". Davies continued "The scale of overseas entries would not be possible without the charter boats and so I must give thanks to Laser Performance and Hong Kong Sailing Federation for investing in over 30 Optimists. In all, we've had 53 charters which is wonderful. My thanks to the superb support of Anglo Eastern Yacht Services. Also of course are the immense amount of volunteers every day without whom we simply would not be able to function!"

Race Day 1

Day 1 of Hong Kong Race Week got off to an excellent start even before the competitors left the dock with blue skies and warm winter conditions. The sailors were spread across three race areas with the windsurfers setting out first to their race track run by Race Officer Barry Truhol in the vicinity of Round Island. The Techno 293, RSX Youth and RS One sailed two races then were replaced with the huge fleet of more then 100 Optimists. Varying breeze was reported across the three race tracks ranging from 5 to 15kts.

Race officer, Barry Truhol commented on the racing at Area B "It was a really challenging day. We had to change course several times because the wind was difficult. A couple of the races had black flags at the starts and there were several disqualifications hich was part due to currents and part due to people pushing too hard on the start line and having a bit too much fun going over the line. The Optimists completed three races. It was a hard, long day for sailors who will be very tired and we'll do it all again tomorrow!

We had the RSX Youth, the RS One and the Technos 293; they had two good races. We were a bit stuck for wind at the beginning but once we set up a course we got two clean races in and it was all good. The windsurfers sailed in two divisions the Techno 293 and the RSX Youth and RS One together."

Inge Strompf-Jepsen, Race Officer at Area C reported "the day started off with setting up the race track at Stanley Bay where wind was quite unstable oscillating almost 40 degrees. We were about to get into sequence when there was a massive wind shift and the decision was made to move. We found a great spot near Beaufort Channel with a lot of wind, which was really steady all day around 10 to 15kts. We had to deal with tides but we got our three great races in. On the last race for the Laser 4.7s there was a change in the tide and the start line had to be laid again, then the race almost got underway then we had a general recall. After finishing the Laser Radials the Laser 4.7s were sent back into sequence and all got away clean." Exciting results from Nick Bezy from Hong Kong who took home three bullets in the Laser Radial Class.

Hong Kong Race Week 2017 day 1 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Naomi Rebecca
Hong Kong Race Week 2017 day 1 - photo © Hong Kong Race Week / Naomi Rebecca

Heading up Race area D was Brenda Davies. Three races were completed for each of the 470, 420 and 29er fleets today racing on a windward leeward course set between Beaufort and Po Toi Islands. Brenda commented on the racing, "We had a nice northeasterly this morning – about 8 to 10kts - and sent the 470s on a 0.75nm two lap course, followed by the 420s then 29ers on a 0.65nm two lap course. All fleets had clear starts and finished in good time. The wind pressure increased slightly with a small shift to the right. The top marks were reset accordingly to an axis of 055 and same leg lengths as in Race 1. The O flag was displayed for the 470 start, turning off Rule 42 for their race. The 420s and 29ers also enjoyed clear and increasingly competitive starts. For Race 3 the wind had softened with a further small shift to the right. The top marks were shortened to 0.65nm for the 470s and 0.55nm for the 420s and 29ers, on an axis of 070. A two lap course was set for all classes. The starts were clear and very competitive, particularly in the 420 fleet. Racing was all finished shortly before 1500hrs and the only issue we had was one of the Singaporean 29er crews missed their gate on their way to the finish of Race 3. Overall a good day."

The second day of racing kicks off tomorrow with sailors hoping for the same sunny conditions and a little more breeze!

Hong Kong Race Week is a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup and is co-organised by Hong Kong Sailing Federation and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club.

Provisional results as of today are available online at www.hongkongraceweek.com/prov-results-2017

More information on the official website at www.hongkongraceweek.com.

The event can also be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HongKongRaceWeek

Related Articles

Record entries for Hong Kong Race Week
A constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup Hong Kong Race Week is a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup and is co-organised by Hong Kong Sailing Federation and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. Posted on 11 Feb Hong Kong Laser Nationals 2016
Variable wind conditions From breezy and shifty to strong and steady, laser sailors competing in Hong Kong this weekend experienced a range of wind conditions at the Hong Kong Laser Nationals 2016, which took place on December 10 and 11. Posted on 12 Dec 2016 San Fernando Race 40th Anniversary preview
480nm from Hong Kong to the Philippines The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club has issued the Notice of Race and online registration is now open for the 2017 San Fernando Race which will start in Hong Kong on 12 April, 2017. This will be the 40th anniversary of the iconic San Fernando race. Posted on 5 Dec 2016 RHKYC Around the Island Race 2016
Teenager Calum Gregor wins for third year in a row 250+ boats turned up for the 26nm 2016 Around the Island Race. Race Officer Inge Strompf-Jepsen set two start lines off of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Kellett Island Clubhouse. Posted on 27 Nov 2016 Largest fleet ever
For Royal Hong Kong YC Around the Island Race 2016 With 264 entries, this year's edition of the Around the Island Race has surpassed the previous record of 258 entries for Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Around the Island Race. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Black Baza wins IRC overall
In the Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race All boats have now crossed the finish line in the 390nm Category 1 offshore Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race. The smallest and final boat in the fleet to finish was Kjartan Furset's Sunfast 3600 Ymir at 23:04:00 on Saturday night. Posted on 6 Nov 2016 Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race update
FreeFire second boat to finish After the arrival of Scallywag at 12:51:52 yesterday and their record breaking sail and Line Honours win of 23h 31m 52s, the next boat to arrive was Sam Chan's TP52 FreeFire. Posted on 5 Nov 2016 Scallywag sets a new record
In the Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race At 12:51:52hrs Hong Kong time today, Seng Huang Lee's 100ft Super Maxi Scallywag sliced 2h 22m 41s off the previous Hong Kong to Hainan Race record. The previous race record of 25h 54m 33s was set in 2014 by Karl Kwok's TP52 Beau Geste. Posted on 4 Nov 2016 Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race start
Clear blue skies and a 6-7kt north-easterly breeze It was clear blue skies and a 6-7kt north-easterly breeze for the start of the 390nm Category 1 offshore Volvo Hong Kong to Hainan Race which started today at 1320hrs. Posted on 3 Nov 2016 China Cup International Regatta overall
Wanhang Longcheer crushes it again They said that the level of competition in the Beneteau 40.7 fleet has never been tougher, yet Wanhang Longcheer won the 10th China Cup International Regatta by a country mile. Posted on 30 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy