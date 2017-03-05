Record breaking dinghy adventurers at RYA Dinghy Show on their indispensable Typhoon drysuits

by Marina Johnson today at 7:41 am

Mark Belamarich MBE and Phil Slade, who hold the Guinness World record for the longest distance sailed in a double handed dinghy, will be guests at the Bossoms Boatyard stand and will visit the Typhoon International stand at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show to talk about the advanced PS330 Typhoon Drysuit which they wore at sea for long periods in all conditions.

Mark and Phil are set to start their next adventure sailing from the Plymouth to Faslane in Scotland, a distance of 500 nautical miles, in an unmodified Bosun dinghy this summer.

The PS330 Drysuit is an advanced suits, which they will be wearing once again, are designed to cope with extreme conditions and are used by voyagers on the oceans and in arctic conditions. The PS330's Hypercurve rear zip position makes it easy to put on and its fully ar ticulated arms and legs built into the breathable fabric means it is very comfortable to wear. Glide skin seals are designed for salt water use and there is an advanced mobile phone and VHF integration system in the collar pocket.

Phil and Mark will be available throughout the show to talk about wearing their Typhoon suits during their adventures. Their talk to RYA Gold members is at 11.00am on Sunday 5th March, and although the lecture is already fully booked there will be a chance to talk to Phil and Mark at the Typhoon stand or at the Bossoms Boatyard Stand during the show.

To find your nearest stockist of the Typhoon range of wetsuits and drysuits call a member of the Typhoon team on +44 (0)1642 486 104.

www.typhoon-int.co.uk