Marine Resources 2016
Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Regatta - Day 1

by Georgia Witt today at 7:30 am 15-19 February 2017
Nespresso Youth International Match Racing Regatta day 1 © Georgia Witt

Day one of the NESPRESSO Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The regatta hosted by the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS) got off to a late start with the teams left on dry land for the morning. Until the wind filled in at 1130, and all 13 teams docked out to start the days' racing.

The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses. New Zealander Matt Hughes (RNZYS) is on 4 wins &1 loss and Tom Picot (CNC) 3 wins & 0 losses.

Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) is fresh off his win at the RPAYC Harken Youth International Regatta and has demonstrated his experience and skill today. Tom Picot (CNC) is another early contender winning all 3 of his matches today. This is Picot's second time helming this regatta.

RNZYS Youth Training Program team helmed by Matthew Hughes showed his home advantage coming out with 4 wins & 1 loss, with his only loss coming to female helm Zoe Bennet (RPNYC)"

Rounding out the top five is RPNYC's Will Eastman with 3 wins & 1 loss and RPAYC's Malcolm Parker sitting on 2 wins & 2 losses.

Tomorrow we will see the completion of the Round Robin which will give us our top 8 teams for the Quarter finals!

Race Officer, Colin Lucas, stated that it was "a wet day with some tricky conditions. But once the wind filled in it was great to smash out some races".

A reminder to come down and watch all the racing from the members bar, there will be prime viewing and live commentary of the finals on Sunday.

Follow us on Twitter for LIVE Results and on our Facebook Page for Updates, Photos and Press Releases. LIVE results also on www.matchracingresults.com

