61 teams from 13 countries set for 2017 29er Euro Cup opener

by Carlos Pich today at 8:24 pm 16-19 February 2017
The 2017 29er Euro Cup starts at the International MedSailing Regatta © MedSailing

Club Nàutic El Balís is organizing the International MedSailing Regatta, which will take place from 16th to 19th February.

The MedSailing Regatta is the first event of the 29er EURO CUP, which is organized by the International 29er Class. The EURO CUP is made up of nine scoring regattas contested in different European venues, and will see its Final Round at Lake Garda (Italy) in August. For the third year in a row, Club Nàutic El Balís is organizing the Spanish event.

Fantastic success with international entries in the 29er class

With one day to go before the MedSailing Regatta begins, the CN El Balís has received 61 registrations in 29er, largely due to the great interest in this event generated abroad after the successful organization and the remarkable facilities of the two previous editions. Of the 61 entries, 51 represent Germany, Austria, Denmark, Slovenia, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, and Switzerland. There are also 10 Spanish crews who come from Santander, Ibiza, Malaga and Catalonia.

British sailors Robins/Vennis-Ozanne and French sailors Revil/Guevel, fifth and sixth in the European Championship 2016, stand out among the group of favourites, which includes the Spaniards Costa/Nuñez and Gelpí/Boquet who had an outstanding performance in the last event for the Euro Cup 2016.

An intense schedule

For the 29er class racing starts on Thursday 16, and 16 races are scheduled with a maximum of 4 races per day. The first warning signal is expected everyday at 11.30 and the event closes for both categories on Sunday 19. The fleet will race in two groups sailing windward-leeward courses.

More information at www.cnelbalis.com

Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD
For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat. Posted on 14 Feb 29er Winter Championship
Harken GP5 at Draycote Water SC The 29er Winter Championship and Harken GP5 were held at Draycote with a forecast that suggested that there might not be much racing. As the fleet rigged up no more than 2-3 knots of wind was detected and many sailors huddled in the warm clubhouse. Posted on 8 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta overall
Close racing in light winds wrap up the event The tussle for medals came down to the wire on the final day of the Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta as the inaugural event wrapped up in Auckland today. Posted on 6 Feb Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 2
Young sailors step into Olympic classes Transitioning from youth sailing classes to Olympic classes is a big focus for youngsters competing in the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta hosted by Murrays Bay Sailing Club this weekend. Posted on 5 Feb Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta day 1
Olympians and budding sailors come together Sailors of all ages from across New Zealand and overseas took to the water for the start of the inaugural Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta which kicked off on Auckland's North Shore today. Posted on 4 Feb Zhik & 29ers announce global partnership
Sponsoring the 2017-2019 racing calendars Zhik and the International 29er Class Association are pleased to announce a global partnership to span the 2017-2019 racing calendars. This partnership is a perfect blend with high performance sailing gear and high performance skiff sailing. Posted on 25 Jan Entries now open
For 2017 RYA Youth National Championships Over 300 sailors are expected to descend on Hayling Island, Hampshire when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue in April for the first time since 2011. Posted on 17 Jan Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan Australian Youth Championship overall
Winners decided on final day Clearing skies and a shifty 12 to 15 knots concluded the 2017 Australian Youth Championships held at the Adelaide Sailing Club, South Australia. Posted on 14 Jan

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 29er Zhik Noble Marine Sprint Finals for 29er
Grafham Water SC- 11 Mar to 12 Mar Hayling Island SC 29er Grand Prix for 29er
Hayling Island SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Hayling Island SC 29er Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
