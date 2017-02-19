61 teams from 13 countries set for 2017 29er Euro Cup opener

The 2017 29er Euro Cup starts at the International MedSailing Regatta © MedSailing The 2017 29er Euro Cup starts at the International MedSailing Regatta © MedSailing

by Carlos Pich today at 8:24 pm

Club Nàutic El Balís is organizing the International MedSailing Regatta, which will take place from 16th to 19th February.

The MedSailing Regatta is the first event of the 29er EURO CUP, which is organized by the International 29er Class. The EURO CUP is made up of nine scoring regattas contested in different European venues, and will see its Final Round at Lake Garda (Italy) in August. For the third year in a row, Club Nàutic El Balís is organizing the Spanish event.

Fantastic success with international entries in the 29er class

With one day to go before the MedSailing Regatta begins, the CN El Balís has received 61 registrations in 29er, largely due to the great interest in this event generated abroad after the successful organization and the remarkable facilities of the two previous editions. Of the 61 entries, 51 represent Germany, Austria, Denmark, Slovenia, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, and Switzerland. There are also 10 Spanish crews who come from Santander, Ibiza, Malaga and Catalonia.

British sailors Robins/Vennis-Ozanne and French sailors Revil/Guevel, fifth and sixth in the European Championship 2016, stand out among the group of favourites, which includes the Spaniards Costa/Nuñez and Gelpí/Boquet who had an outstanding performance in the last event for the Euro Cup 2016.

An intense schedule

For the 29er class racing starts on Thursday 16, and 16 races are scheduled with a maximum of 4 races per day. The first warning signal is expected everyday at 11.30 and the event closes for both categories on Sunday 19. The fleet will race in two groups sailing windward-leeward courses.

More information at www.cnelbalis.com