Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Freedom
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Hi Fit

Fun and fine racing at the Round Martinique Regatta 2017

by The Round Martinique Regatta today at 7:46 pm 10-12 February 2017
Round Martinique Regatta 2017 © Round Martinique Regatta

The Round Martinique Regatta 2017 concluded Sunday; 100 miles around the island in three days of racing. The forty-two boats from the different categories successfully completed the regatta, which saw close competition throughout and a hotly contested podium at the end. The format of different courses for the cruising and racing categories has proved a great success.

The strong north-easterly wind on day one made it possible to complete the first leg in record time, with Watermelon in the cruising category finishing first, and GFA Caraïbes number one in the racing category overall ranking. Day two saw more strong wind and exciting racing, with Watermelon still heading the fleet in the cruising category, and l'Antikri narrowly beating day one winner GFA Caraïbes.

There was close competition in all categories right up until the finish on day three, with Aito finishing first in the cruising category, Crédit Mutuel winning the leg in the racing category, GFA Caraïbes taking the lead back from l'Antikri in the Melges 24 category, and Kreol Sandwich winning the leg in the Surprise category.

It was a great comeback for GFA Caraïbes's Nicolas Gillet, who narrowly missed victory in 2016. Challenged by the weather conditions and spurred on by a tight duel with l'Antikri on the third day of racing, he says "Nicolas Poix's crew was glued to us throughout the race, we really had to finish ahead of them!"

Proud of this 33rd edition, the Round Martinique Regatta association has already announced the 2018 event and invites everyone to "save the date"!

See you next year on 8th, 9th, and 10th February 2018.

Winners:

  • Surprise: Kreol Sandwich
  • Racing: Credit Mutuel
  • Racing Cruising: Open the Barre
  • Melges: GFA Caraïbes
  • Cruising: Aito
  • Inter series: GFA Caraïbes
Full results at www.theroundmartinique.com

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy