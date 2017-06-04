Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Raymarine T215 Multifunctional Dual Wireless Maxi Display
Raymarine T215 Multifunctional Dual Wireless Maxi Display
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Registration Open for for the North Sea Regatta Week 2017

by North Sea Regatta today at 10:09 am 27 May - 4 June 2017
Second day of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta, Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Saturday, 23rd of May 2015. © Sander van der Borch

Registration for the Vuurschepenrace, the RORC North Sea Race and the North Sea Regatta inshore races is open! The North Sea Regatta Week 2017 starts with the Vuurschepenrace from Scheveningen to Harwich on Saturday 27 May, followed by the RORC North Sea Race on 30 May. After the offshore races we continue with three days of inshore racing, starting on Friday 2nd of June. During the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 the J22 Worlds will also be held in Scheveningen, racing for the J22 Class starts on the 1st of June.

There are no races scheduled on Monday this year. Yes, we are breaking a few traditions this year, but we're also restoring a good one. We'll tell you all about it below.

Manage2Sail supports North Sea Regatta

Registration for the Vuurschepenrace and the North Sea Regatta inshore races is made easy with Manage2Sail as our new race management system this year. Manage2Sail supports entry, registration and scoring. Registration for the RORC North Sea Regatta remains through the RORC specific system. Read more on our website!

Welcoming happy cruisers, open keelboats and classics!

In 2017 it is also possible to compete in the Competition Cruising Class. You don't have to get up early, you don't need to spend long days on the water as we will only schedule one race a day, but you can join the fun! Results will be on SW rating, which means you don't have to have an official rating certificate either. You can even charter a boat with friends, for example at Waterland Yacht Charter from Monnickendam to join the fun! Please feel welcome to contact us if you have any questions at .

In addition to the IRC, ORC and ORC TwoHanded, J111 and SB20 racing classes, there is also room for Open keelboats and dinghies and Classic Yachts.

Helly Hansen is back!

In a year of breaking traditions we also restore one: Helly Hansen, a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, is back! Helly Hansen's outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries and trusted by outdoor professionals and passionate sailors around the world. The past few years the design and technical department at Helly Hansen have gone through a huge development process.

Helly Hansen is really proud to be partner of the North Sea Regatta again which gives them the opportunity to show the sailing world in Holland what they have to offer.

Frans Sluyters is excited too: "I'm very happy with Helly Hansen back on board. We can reward our volunteers with a new collectors item and make sure our people on the water stay warm when they're outside all day. During the regatta sailors and spectators can visit the Helly Hansen shop at the venue and get their own North Sea Regatta collectors items. We're feeling proud, alive and full of energy to get this thing started!"

About the North Sea Regatta Week 2017

For those who will participate in all races (offshore and inshore), the North Sea Regatta in 2017 will be a fun and exciting week full of racing. North Sea Regatta is The Hague's annual sailing festival. The biggest sailing event along the Dutch North Sea Coast. Every Whitsun weekend, Scheveningen is transformed into the epicentre of Dutch competitive sailing. There will be all kinds of boats, with a total of around 1,500 boats heading for the coast of The Hague. More information about the program of the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 can be found on www.nsr.nl.

Related Articles

ORC and IRC offshore racing fleets unite
For 2018 World Championship at The Hague The Offshore World Championship 2018 will take place in the Hague, specifically from the port of Scheveningen, in July 2018. An innovative solution will be used for the first time to unite the two largest offshore racing fleets. Posted on 9 Feb SB20 Dutch Grand Slam spectacular
High speeds at the North Sea Regatta Twenty SB20s headed to the Netherlands for the Dutch Grand Slam, part of the North Sea Regatta, powered by Delta Lloyd (May 13-16, 2016). Posted on 20 May 2016 Inshore Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta overall
Lack of wind brings early end The last day of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta 2013 showed a repeat of last year, when a persistent sea fog made an early end to the competition. This time it was a lack of wind that happened to be the game breaker. Posted on 20 May 2013 Inshore Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta day 3
Exciting fight with lead changes The third day of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta showed in some classes an exciting fight at the top, resulting in new leaders. Front-runners in other classes consolidated their first position. Posted on 19 May 2013 Inshore Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta day 2
Nice sailing conditions bring full action The second day of the 2013 Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta was marked by nice sailing conditions. It began drizzling, but in the course of the morning it got dry and even sunny at the end of the afternoon. Posted on 19 May 2013 Inshore Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta day 1
Autumn-like start of the inshore racing The multi-class 2013 Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta in The Hague/Netherlands started with autumn like conditions. Temperatures below normal, steady rain and high waves made it tricky for the sailors on six courses. Posted on 18 May 2013 Vuurschepenrace and RORC North Sea Race
The two offshore races of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta The two offshore races of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta,the Vuurschepenrace and the RORC North Sea Race, saw a perfect mix of weather conditions. Posted on 13 May 2013 52 pre-entries for Vuurschepenrace 2013
Starting tonight at 7pm off the Scheveningen coast On the morning before the start of the 2013 Vuurschepenrace, part of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta, the organization received a total of 52 pre-entries. Posted on 7 May 2013 Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta
Dense sea mist brings early end to event On the final day of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta 2012 the persistent sea mist brought an early end to the racing. The dense fog covered the coast of The Hague, which forced the race committee to cancel the sportive battle. Posted on 29 May 2012 RORC North Sea Race
Boat speed is key The 180 miles long R.O.R.C. North Sea Race back to Scheveningen was very smooth in sharp contrast to the Vuurschepenrace to Harwich earlier last week. Good boat speed appeared to be decisive on the way back. Posted on 22 May 2012

Upcoming Events

Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Snowflake 7&8 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Sint Maarten YC Sportsboats St.Maarten Heineken Regatta for Sportsboats
Sint Maarten YC- 2 Mar to 5 Mar Panmure Lagoon SC Laser and Laser Radial 40th RSA Regatta for Laser and Laser Radial
Panmure Lagoon SC- 5 Mar
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy