Registration Open for for the North Sea Regatta Week 2017

Second day of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta, Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Saturday, 23rd of May 2015. © Sander van der Borch Second day of the Delta Lloyd North Sea Regatta, Scheveningen, the Netherlands, Saturday, 23rd of May 2015. © Sander van der Borch

by North Sea Regatta today at 10:09 am

Registration for the Vuurschepenrace, the RORC North Sea Race and the North Sea Regatta inshore races is open! The North Sea Regatta Week 2017 starts with the Vuurschepenrace from Scheveningen to Harwich on Saturday 27 May, followed by the RORC North Sea Race on 30 May. After the offshore races we continue with three days of inshore racing, starting on Friday 2nd of June. During the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 the J22 Worlds will also be held in Scheveningen, racing for the J22 Class starts on the 1st of June.

There are no races scheduled on Monday this year. Yes, we are breaking a few traditions this year, but we're also restoring a good one. We'll tell you all about it below.

Manage2Sail supports North Sea Regatta

Registration for the Vuurschepenrace and the North Sea Regatta inshore races is made easy with Manage2Sail as our new race management system this year. Manage2Sail supports entry, registration and scoring. Registration for the RORC North Sea Regatta remains through the RORC specific system. Read more on our website!

Welcoming happy cruisers, open keelboats and classics!

In 2017 it is also possible to compete in the Competition Cruising Class. You don't have to get up early, you don't need to spend long days on the water as we will only schedule one race a day, but you can join the fun! Results will be on SW rating, which means you don't have to have an official rating certificate either. You can even charter a boat with friends, for example at Waterland Yacht Charter from Monnickendam to join the fun! Please feel welcome to contact us if you have any questions at .

In addition to the IRC, ORC and ORC TwoHanded, J111 and SB20 racing classes, there is also room for Open keelboats and dinghies and Classic Yachts.

Helly Hansen is back!

In a year of breaking traditions we also restore one: Helly Hansen, a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, is back! Helly Hansen's outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries and trusted by outdoor professionals and passionate sailors around the world. The past few years the design and technical department at Helly Hansen have gone through a huge development process.

Helly Hansen is really proud to be partner of the North Sea Regatta again which gives them the opportunity to show the sailing world in Holland what they have to offer.

Frans Sluyters is excited too: "I'm very happy with Helly Hansen back on board. We can reward our volunteers with a new collectors item and make sure our people on the water stay warm when they're outside all day. During the regatta sailors and spectators can visit the Helly Hansen shop at the venue and get their own North Sea Regatta collectors items. We're feeling proud, alive and full of energy to get this thing started!"

About the North Sea Regatta Week 2017

For those who will participate in all races (offshore and inshore), the North Sea Regatta in 2017 will be a fun and exciting week full of racing. North Sea Regatta is The Hague's annual sailing festival. The biggest sailing event along the Dutch North Sea Coast. Every Whitsun weekend, Scheveningen is transformed into the epicentre of Dutch competitive sailing. There will be all kinds of boats, with a total of around 1,500 boats heading for the coast of The Hague. More information about the program of the North Sea Regatta Week 2017 can be found on www.nsr.nl.