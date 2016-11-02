Please select your home edition
YCCS Virgin Gorda to host top international regattas in March

by YCCS Press Office today at 2:51 pm March 2017
Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean 2015 © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

The team at YCCS Virgin Gorda, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda's Caribbean home, are putting the final touches to their newly redeveloped Clubhouse and Marina prior to reopening in time for three international regattas taking place in the first half of March 2017. The Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean (1-5 March), the YCCS 50th Anniversary Regatta (7 March) and the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta and Rendezvous (10-13 March) will kick off a year of celebrations to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Club's foundation.

The third edition of the biennial Rolex Swan Cup Caribbean currently boasts a fleet of 18 participating yachts covering a wide spectrum of the most iconic designs from the Nautor's Swan shipyard. Entries range from Courdileone and Earlybird - two of the latest Clubswan 50 one-design racer-cruiser models penned by Juan Kouyoumdjian - to the new blue water cruiser Swan 54 ALBA and the regal Swan 90s B5 and Freya, not forgetting the flagship of the fleet - the 2016-launched Swan 115 Highland Fling 15. Also competing alongside their cutting-edge sisterships will be several of Nautor's classic yachts from the 1970's including Best Buddies, Spirit and Vahine. View the full entry list here.

The YCCS 50th Anniversary Regatta, the first of the Club's special events to commemorate its foundation in Porto Cervo, Italy in 1967, will take place on 7th March and will consist of a festival of sail open to yachts large and small. In honour of the 50th anniversary, proceedings will be observed by a delegation of YCCS Members from around the world taking part in a cruise of the British Virgin Islands aboard the historic triple-masted windjammer Sea Cloud. More details can be found here.

Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2016 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM
Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous 2016 - photo © Borlenghi / YCCS / BIM

YCCS Marina will then host an impressive fleet of eighteen of the world's largest sailing yachts for the seventh edition of the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta and Rendezvous, organised in collaboration with Boat International Media and with the support of luxury brand Loro Piana as title sponsor. Former winners Nilaya (2014, 2016) and P2 (2015) will line up against other regulars at the event such as the 46-metre Ganesha and the 60-metre Perseus 3. Alongside seasoned competitors, the entry list for the 2017 event includes a host of newcomers, including the 2016-launched Ammonite, competing for the first time in Caribbean waters, as well as Q (ex-Mondango), at 52 metres the second largest sailing yacht in the fleet. Several motor yachts will also rendezvous to watch the racing and explore some of the BVI's famous beauty spots. Visit the event website here.

As is always the case at YCCS regattas, each day's on-the-water action will be complemented by a range of social events: from welcome cocktails to barbecues on the YCCS lawn and exclusive owners' dinners, participants will have no shortage of social occasions to spruce up for after racing. Owners, guests and crew will in fact be among the first visitors to the new-look YCCS Clubhouse and Marina, complete with the new Aqua casual bar at the YCCS Marina, the refined Azzurra Restaurant and Bar at the YCCS Clubhouse, two guest suites and a host of wellness, concierge and provisioning services.

"I can think of no better way to inaugurate our 50th Anniversary year than with a series of world class regattas hosted at our newly relaunched Caribbean base. Members, owners and partners of the YCCS will gather to sail the spectacular waters of the BVIs and to celebrate the beginning of this landmark year with us." commented YCCS Commodore Riccardo Bonadeo.

Keep up with daily news, results, photos and videos from the regattas on our website www.yccs.com and via the YCCS social media hashtags #RolexSwanCup #yccs_bvi #yccs50 #LoroPianaSYR

