Foiling features at RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

by Susie Nation-Grainger, RYA today at 6:06 pm 4-5 March 2017
Land Rover BAR training session in Bermuda © Alex Palmer / Land Rover BAR

From brand new foiling catamarans to the International Moth Class and the America's Cup, there's never been a more exciting time for the world of foiling. The RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show (4-5 March, Alexandra Palace London) will be celebrating the developments in the sport and showcasing a fantastic range foiling features throughout the show so hold on tight and enjoy the ride!

Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie Racing)

Experience the feeling of flying in an America's Cup class catamaran with Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie Racing), the British Challenger for the 35th America's Cup, who will be returning to the show with interactive exhibits from their Tech Deck, which opened in May 2016 at their Portsmouth team base.

Visitors will be able to see whether they have what it takes to steer the team's foiling catamaran in the 'stable flight' game using oculus goggles, try their hand at designing and testing their own America's Cup Class Catamaran and buy official team merchandise. You will also be able to see the foil tips close up and learn about the technology and innovation that makes these boats fly!

The team's official charity, the 1851 Trust, will also be present and young people visiting the stand will explore the real-life applications of their STEM learning with a fun and interactive investigation into the science behind the boats. They will also be able to explore our free digital education programme, BT STEM Crew.

To mark Land Rover BAR's return to the show, we're giving you the opportunity to put your questions to Ben Ainslie and the team who are currently training in Bermuda. Ask your questions in a Facebook comment, via Twitter or by emailing dinghyshow@rya.org.uk before Sunday 19 February. The answers will be revealed in an exclusive video update played on the Suzuki Mainstage during the 'Performance Sailing Update' (15:15 both days).

The future of foiling

Also on the Suzuki Mainstage (14:30) design innovators and top sailors Mike Lennon (2016 European Moth Champion) and Alan Hillman (part of the team behind the F101) will be joining forces to share their foiling secrets, and insight into how to get involved in the sport and where it's heading.

Finally don't miss the chance to get close to the very latest foiling designs on display in Palm Court including The Vampire Project and the eagerly awaited WAZSP. You'll also discover other foiling favourites exhibiting throughout the show including the Whisper (stand C58) and the foiling Nacra17 (stand B80).

Beat the queues and get your tickets

Advance tickets are available at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members. RYA affiliated clubs can also take advantage of a special ticket price of £10 when booking ten tickets or more. Don't forget two children go free with each paying adult as well.

To find out what's in store at this years' show and to buy your tickets visit www.dinghyshow.org.uk or by calling the ticket hotline on 0844 858 9069

Keep up to date with all the latest RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show news and information by visiting the website www.dinghyshow.org.uk and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

