Please select your home edition
Edition
Rondar Boats
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Musto Aqua Top Fire Orange
Musto Aqua Top Fire Orange

Just 100 days until the start of the 35th America's Cup

by 35th America's Cup today at 5:32 pm 26 May - 27 June 2017
35th America's Cup Race Village © ACEA

Wednesday 15th February is 100 days until the start of the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from 26th May to 27th June 2017.

Right across the beautiful island of Bermuda, preparations continue apace for the incredible events that will unfold, with racing taking place on the Great Sound, the stadium-style setting for the racecourse that will play host to the fastest boats in America's Cup history, raced by the greatest sailors in the world.

Sir Russell Coutts, CEO of the America's Cup, and the most successful sailor in America's Cup history, spoke about why he expects the 35th America's Cup will be the best event yet in the illustrious 166 year story of the competition for the world's oldest international sports trophy: "100 days to go until the start of the 35th America's Cup is a major milestone, one that really brings home just how close we all are to the start of what I am sure is going to be the greatest America's Cup yet.

"When you see the progress that's being made every day at the America's Cup Village site in Dockyard, it's now possible to visualize how the final village will look. We've started construction of our largest and most premium hospitality structure and we've released a video flythrough which you can see here which is a simulation of what the racecourse and the America's Cup Village will look like, and that just serves to increase the anticipation and excitement even more.

"Another sign of how close we are to the start of the action is the launching of the America's Cup Class (ACC) boats the teams will race in May and June. The step forward that these boats will have, in performance terms, is incredible."

Races that, in past America's Cup events, took hours, will now be played out in around 22 minutes.

"Incredibly the boats will perform at least the same number of maneuvers within this time, meaning this new format will place a premium on crew fitness and making accurate tactical decisions within this much more limited time frame.

"In the right conditions, the boats will most likely stay up on their foils for the entire race, which is going to produce fast moving racing for everyone watching at the venue, as well as the millions of people watching on TV and on the internet.

"As with all match racing, the start will be very important, as will the positioning and having smooth, well coordinated tacks and gybes. It's going to be fascinating to see which teams will eventually qualify for the final races.

"In addition to the America's Cup events, we will have the next generation of sailing superstars fighting it out in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup, racing exactly the same foiling AC45 catamarans the America's Cup teams have just used to compete in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series. Those teams will be running fleet races, compared to the America's Cup itself which is all match racing, and the sight of eight AC45 foiling boats, raced by young guns hungry to show they have what it takes to move up to the ultimate level in the America's Cup, well that's going to be fascinating.

"At the other end of the spectrum, will be a celebration of our incredible America's Cup history, with the majestic beauty of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and the America's Cup J Class Regatta, involving some of the most magnificent and graceful boats to ever race in the America's Cup.

"Finally I want to touch on the America's Cup Endeavour Program. This is an incredibly important part of the America's Cup, using sailing to inspire and educate thousands of young Bermudians and around the world, and making sure that we create a positive lasting legacy. We have just seen two young Bermudian sailors, Ahzai Smith and Christopher Raymond, winning in the Gold and Silver Fleet races in the O'Pen Bic National Championships in New Zealand, and I can tell you from first hand experience that those young sailors achieved something incredibly special. Those boys are shining examples of what the America's Cup Endeavour Program aims to achieve – creating opportunities that its participants had surely never dreamt of, and then helping them grab that chance and achieve more than they thought they could.

"The America's Cup Endeavour Program would not exist without the support and help of a number of important partners, and the America's Cup and all the events around it could not happen without the hard work, drive and determination of thousands of people, in Bermuda and worldwide. However, all this work is being done to create the greatest race on water, and now, just 100 days until it starts, it is all becoming very real. The countdown continues!"

Related Articles

35th America's Cup: Get to Know Giles Scott
Laser focused to #BringTheCupBackHome Get to know Giles Scott, bowman and strategist for Land Rover BAR and Olympic gold medallist. The Brit played a key role in Land Rover BAR's Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series crew. Posted on 7 Feb Skipper Spithill encouraged by results
As practice race period concludes in Bermuda An extended series of practice racing has concluded in Bermuda with skipper Jimmy Spithill saying the team has added to its knowledge base through competition against the other Bermuda based teams. Posted on 6 Feb Land Rover BAR: Powered by Humans
Optimising for maximum output from the sailors Sport science and technology is helping our athletes to optimise their physical output ensuring maximum output from our sailors. The race boats in the 35th America's Cup will be powered by humans. Posted on 31 Jan Practice Racing in Bermuda
With ORACLE TEAM USA and Artemis Racing Practice makes perfect - We've had some great racing over the past week or so, including some very close matches with Artemis Racing. If this is an indication of what's coming up this summer, we're going to have our work cut out for us. Posted on 27 Jan Strong future for the America's Cup
Created by a new Framework Agreement A vision for the future of the America's Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport. Posted on 25 Jan Safety boots and strategic decisions
To start 2017 for Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand is back hard at work this week as 2017, the year of the 35th America's Cup, kicks off at the frantic pace needed to ensure the team arrives in Bermuda in the strongest possible shape. Posted on 4 Jan This is the year of the America's Cup
All set for the oldest trophy in international sport 2017 is the year that the 35th America's Cup will be decided, and only one team can take home the oldest trophy in international sport. Will it be defenders ORACLE TEAM USA again? Or one of the five worthy challengers? Only time will tell. Posted on 2 Jan From AC45F to AC45S to ACC
Jimmy Spithill explains the progression ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill explains the progression from the AC45F raced in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series to the America's Cup Class boats we will see the teams launching early in 2017. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 America's Cup 2017 tickets on sale now
For the greatest race on water in Bermuda Tickets are on sale now at www.americascup.com/tickets for the greatest race on water, the 35th America's Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017. Posted on 9 Dec 2016 Neil Hunter promoted to senior team
Academy skipper joining Land Rover BAR in Bermuda The Land Rover BAR Academy head out to Sydney for the finale of the Extreme Sailing Series™ – running from the 8th to 11th December – boosted by the news that skipper Neil Hunter (21 years old) will be joining the senior Land Rover BAR team in Bermuda. Posted on 7 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy