Sunsail announces sponsorship of Southampton Sailing Week

by Laura Downton today at 4:00 pm

Sunsail has thrown its support behind Southampton Sailing Week, stepping on board as an official event partner.

The company, one of the UK's leading sail charter brands, aims to use its involvement to encourage more people to take up the sport of sailing.

The first ever Southampton Sailing Week takes place from 24 to 29 May and will see the city awash with activity both on and off the water, including six days of racing in the Solent and regatta-style entertainment each evening. The week will also feature plenty of opportunities for people to try their hand at sailing.

Simon Boulding, Events Director at Sunsail, said: "As soon as we heard Southampton was to host its first ever sailing week we immediately knew we wanted to be involved. It's about time the city had a celebration of this fantastic sport and we can't wait to use our involvement to encourage more people to give it a try."

Chris Rees, Southampton Sailing Week organiser, added: "Southampton sits on one of the best stretches of water in the UK for sail racing, so it's only right that it has its own celebration of sailing. We're delighted to have Sunsail on board as a partner, helping to make this event a reality for the first time ever."

Throughout Southampton Sailing Week, Sunsail will run a series of sailing taster days at MDL's Ocean Village Marina, giving newcomers to the sport a chance to learn under the guidance of its expert sailing school instructors.

The company is also the title sponsor of the week's corporate challenge, which will see businesses from across the Solent and beyond battle it out on the water for victory. Sunsail's matched fleet of Beneteau First 40s will take part in the Sunsail Corporate Challenge.

To book a place on one of Sunsail's one day taster courses during Southampton Sailing Week email .

To find out more about Southampton Sailing Week visit www.southamptonsailingweek.co.uk and follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.