Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 Jan 728x90

Sunsail announces sponsorship of Southampton Sailing Week

by Laura Downton today at 4:00 pm 24-29 May 2017
Sunsail partners with Southampton Sailing Week © Southampton Sailing Week

Sunsail has thrown its support behind Southampton Sailing Week, stepping on board as an official event partner.

The company, one of the UK's leading sail charter brands, aims to use its involvement to encourage more people to take up the sport of sailing.

The first ever Southampton Sailing Week takes place from 24 to 29 May and will see the city awash with activity both on and off the water, including six days of racing in the Solent and regatta-style entertainment each evening. The week will also feature plenty of opportunities for people to try their hand at sailing.

Simon Boulding, Events Director at Sunsail, said: "As soon as we heard Southampton was to host its first ever sailing week we immediately knew we wanted to be involved. It's about time the city had a celebration of this fantastic sport and we can't wait to use our involvement to encourage more people to give it a try."

Chris Rees, Southampton Sailing Week organiser, added: "Southampton sits on one of the best stretches of water in the UK for sail racing, so it's only right that it has its own celebration of sailing. We're delighted to have Sunsail on board as a partner, helping to make this event a reality for the first time ever."

Throughout Southampton Sailing Week, Sunsail will run a series of sailing taster days at MDL's Ocean Village Marina, giving newcomers to the sport a chance to learn under the guidance of its expert sailing school instructors.

The company is also the title sponsor of the week's corporate challenge, which will see businesses from across the Solent and beyond battle it out on the water for victory. Sunsail's matched fleet of Beneteau First 40s will take part in the Sunsail Corporate Challenge.

To book a place on one of Sunsail's one day taster courses during Southampton Sailing Week email .

To find out more about Southampton Sailing Week visit www.southamptonsailingweek.co.uk and follow on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.

Related Articles

Discover the beautiful Balearics with Sunsail
New Mallorca flotilla for 2017 For those looking for their next adventure, Sunsail has confirmed its new Mallorca flotilla will be available from 1 July, 2017. Posted on 27 Jan Sunsail extends relationship with Cowes Week
As Official Charter Sailing Partner Cowes Week Ltd, organisers of the world's best-known sailing regatta and highlight of the British Sporting Summer, are delighted to announce the extension of the regatta's relationship with leading charter sailing brand Sunsail. Posted on 9 Jan Crewsaver & Survitec Group partner with Sunsail
Supplying UK fleet safety equipment requirements Survitec Group, the world's leading marine safety equipment supplier, has formed an exciting partnership with Sunsail UK, one of the UK's largest Yacht Charter businesses based in Port Solent. Posted on 7 Jan Happy Christmas from Sunsail Events!
Some sparkling treats for you to celebrate the festive season To celebrate the festive season, we have some sparkling treats for you. And remember, if you've left your shopping a little bit late, we can do gift vouchers and email them straight to you! Posted on 21 Dec 2016 Get your Funding the Future entry in
For Sunsail's new competition for clubs Sailing is much more accessible than you might think, and there are hundreds of friendly clubs around the UK devoted to getting people on the water and driving the sport forward. Posted on 3 Dec 2016 New and unique event for the world of rugby
Launched by Wooden Spoon and Sunsail Wooden Spoon, the children's charity of rugby, and Sunsail, the leading sailing company in the UK, have formed an exciting partnership to launch a brand new and unique event for the world of rugby. Posted on 2 Dec 2016 Give the Gift of Sailing this Christmas
Why not buy a sailing course gift voucher? We think it's a great idea to give an experience for Christmas, so why not give the gift of learning to sail. Sunsail has 25 destinations worldwide, so when you learn to sail, the world is your oyster! Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Gill Sunsail Racing Series Final
David Guerreiro and team take victory at the third attempt Saturday 12th November saw the conclusion of the 2016 Sunsail Racing Series, supported by Gill and Chilgrove Gin. Posted on 17 Nov 2016 Date announced for 2017 Marine Industry Regatta
Racing hard, networking and fundraising on 17th May It is with delight that the Marine Industry Regatta team announces that, following the success of last year's event, the regatta will be back for 2017! Taking place on Wednesday 17th May 2017, the regatta promises to be another fantastic day of racing. Posted on 15 Nov 2016 Funding the Future
Sunsail's exclusive new competition for clubs Sunsail has announced the launch of their Funding the Future for Sailing Clubs campaign, an opportunity for sailing and yacht clubs across the UK to win £5,000 to invest in their sailors. Posted on 4 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero UK Winter Championship for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 18 Feb Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy