Wildwind sponsor Hobie 2017 Multi Worlds & Europeans

Dear Friends, This year the Hobie 2017 Multi Worlds & Europeans will be held in Noordwijk, Holland (a.k.a. ‘the beach of Amsterdam’) on the 20-29 July and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. We will be supporting ZV Noordwijk, in partnership with VR Sport Media, in the production of daily social media and video reports, and we will also be offering 2x one week holidays to our Vassiliki centre and 2x one-week holidays to our Mauritius centre as prizes (all excluding flights). Hobie 16 European Championships 2001 at Wildwind in Vassilik On-the-water The classes at the event will be: World Championships –Hobie 14, Hobie Wild Cat, Hobie Tiger and Hobie FX One. European Championships – Hobie Dragoon, Hobie 16 youth spi, Hobie 16 EHCA Spi cup, Hobie 16 Women, Hobie 16 Masters, Hobie 16 Grand Masters, Hobie 16 Great Grand Masters, Hobie 16 Open (gold and silver fleet). Our very own Founder, Simon Morgan, will be competing at the event in the Hobie 16 Masters, Grand Masters & Great Grand Masters classes. Off-the-water activities The village of Noordwijk is ideally positioned between Amsterdam and The Hague, both approx 30 minutes away. The cities offer a wide range of museums, shops, bars and restaurants. Even closer are Leiden and Haarlem, smaller in size but still with a vibrant city centre, worth a visit. Noordwijk also offers a unique experience – Space Expo is based next to the European Space Agency's research center. At Space Expo you can experience the history and future of space odysseys. The museum Oud Noordwijk shows you the local life and customs from the early 20th century while museum Veldzicht is dedicated to the growth of herbs in earlier centuries. Organisers have some exciting ideas for other activities, possibilities are hot tubs on the beach, decorated with palm trees and cocktails. Also SUP and wave surfing will be available. There will not be a shortage of food and drink at the organised parties as well as on other days. More details will be published soon. This is an event not to be missed! Register now and benefit from a low entry fee until 31 January 2017 – www.hobieworlds.com Special Offers Our 30th anniversary Vassiliki season kicks off on Saturday May 6th. Our 30th anniversary celebration party and the Vassiliki Watersports Festival will be from 26 June - 2 July – we promise you an awesome party with a special BBQ on the Tuesday night, and a David Bowie cover band plus support playing in Vassilliki village on the Saturday night. As usual we are running our Catamaran and Laser intensive training weeks at the start of the season. Catamaran dates are 14-21 May and 21-28 May. Laser dates now 7-14 May, and 21-28 May (May 14-21 Laser week already sold out!). Please note that if you book before the end of January for any holiday in May and you are a solo traveller we offer you your own room with half the normal single room surcharge. OR, come along on a 'Willing to Share' basis and we will offer you £65 off your holiday. By the way we now have some great new accommodation options including some self-catering apartments, studios and luxury villas for the first time. Have a look at our accommodation pages to find out more. For more details on Wildwind Sailing Holidays please contact John or Ann on 0844 499 2898 or visit wildwind.co.uk