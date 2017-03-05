Please select your home edition
Edition
Rondar Boats
Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Win a Henri Lloyd Dri-Pac for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes.
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?
Product Feature
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD
Boat Whisperer Tactics Double DVD

Recipe for Success at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta

by St. Maarten Heineken Regatta today at 9:15 pm 2-5 March 2017
St. Maarten Heineken Regatta prize giving © Agnes Etchegoyen

What it is like to take a bow on the big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at the Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? Four of last year's winning yacht skippers reveal how to win at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta attracts a wide variety of competing yachts and competitors, high performance racing yachts crewed by professional sailors, bareboat teams often with family and friends, and a huge assortment of production racer cruisers racing in the CSA classes, usually crewed by passionate Corinthians. There are usually six CSA classes, where similar yachts are given a rating to correct their finish time to decide the winner. As yachts of similar performance are grouped together in the CSA classes, the result is an extremely competitive contest with seconds deciding the overall winner.

For the last two regattas, the British Oyster 48 Scarlet Oyster, has won class. Skipper Ross Applebey has been competing at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on twelve occasions and has always taken to the stage for an award. An amazing accomplishment considering that Scarlet Oyster is a charter yacht, and often the first time the crew has sailed together is the regatta itself.

"The Gill Commodore's Cup is a good warm up to bring the charter crew up to speed and fairly well drilled before we start the regatta proper and then we have the Round St. Maarten Race, which we have performed well in many times. So psychologically, it is important that we get a good start and believe that we can win, right from the beginning. The really key thing is not to mess any races up, because there is no discard, if you have a bad race you are not going to win. Taking to the stage at the prize giving is unique for just about any regatta in the world. Thousands of people are in the crowd, it is like being the band in a pop concert and to get your trophy like that, gives you a real buzz. I have seen crew moved to tears by the experience."

Last year's Most Worthy Performance at the 36th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta was El Ocaso and although the J/122 is back, it is now under new ownership. However, the boat captain remains the same, Bob Hillier from Florida.

"Boat prep is key, the El Ocaso program prides ourselves on showing up on the line with a well-prepared yacht. The other key is solid crew work, we are fortunate to have a number of crew that sail with the program every year and it makes all the manoeuvres so much smoother. Our crew are also very well disciplined, knowing when to say - last Heineken for the night boys. Our goal when we enter the regatta is to make the stage for the prize giving ceremony. The regatta offers the absolute best awards stage anywhere, having been fortunate to collect some awards there, you really want to do it again. Team El Ocaso has tasted some ice-cold Heineken beers on the walk up to the stage, needless to say, we are thirsty for that again."

Last year in CSA 4, Ben Jelic's Kiwi 35, Wild Devil, nailed the final start to win the class on countback by a single second. St. Maarten's Ben Jelic returns this year with a different yacht, his J/120 J-Aguar.

"This year we will be competing with a lot of well sailed 40ft yachts, and I think it is the most competitive class at the regatta. The recipe for winning is very simple, we put the boat into top condition, in preparing the hull, the sails and all the equipment. We have assembled a great crew, who are all good friends. We push the boat to the limit but there is not much talking or any arguing on board. We each have our own area and we concentrate on doing that in the best possible way. This means that I can concentrate on my area, which is driving the boat. This combination means that we can push the boat to its limits. Winning at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is a great achievement, for me after so many years of trying it was like reaching the top of Everest, it gave all of the crew a fantastic feeling of success from a lot of hard work."

Local celebrity sailor Sir Bobby Velasquez won his CSA 5 class sailing his tried and trusted L'Esperance, a Beneteau 45. He will attempt to take the win again in the 37th edition.

"The competition is very challenging! Every year there is stiff competition, skilled captains and crew and someone is always trying their very best to dethrone me, (like Robbie Ferron!) but this makes it a great and exciting challenge!"

When asked what the recipe for success is he stated "Answering this question would be like a chef disclosing his secret ingredient, but, ensuring a good start and perfectly timed tactics straight through the race is vital!"

"Winning on home turf is GREAT! There's no place to win like home! It's also a great example for the youngsters, to show them that you can do if you try! As my father always said to me: "failure is not an option!"

For the 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the winning yachts in the CSA classes will take to the stage to receive their class trophies, and will have the added bonus of qualification for a new event. Each invited team will nominate a crew member to take control of a remote controlled Laser for a beach dust-up at Le Sand Restaurant in Nettle Bay and the winner will be the first ever Heineken Star.

For entry and full information about the 2017 St. Maarten Heineken Regatta visit heinekenregatta.com.

Related Articles

Reducing the environmental impact
At the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta confirms their participation in the Clean Regatta program from conservation organization Sailors for the Sea. Posted on 11 Feb Tweaks and Changes
At the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Paul Miller, Racing Director for the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, spoke about the tweaks and changes to the 37th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Posted on 15 Jan St. Maarten Regatta 5th Annual Beach Clean-Up
Over 100 participants make it the biggest yet The St. Maarten Regatta organized the 5th Annual Beach Clean-up which took place on Saturday January 14th 2017. With over 100 participants this Beach Clean Up was the biggest one in 5 years. Posted on 14 Jan Gill confirms commitment
To the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has confirmed that Gill North America has renewed its sponsorship to the event. The Gill Commodore's Cup takes place on Thursday March 2nd, 2017 and serves as a warm up to the premier event. Posted on 12 Nov 2016 New classes, more racing, and a new trophy
At the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta With the publication of the Notice of Race for the 37th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the organisers have announced new class options and more racing for competitors at the World's largest warm-water regatta. Posted on 3 Sep 2016 Money raised for Sea Rescue Foundation
At the 36th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The St. Maarten Yacht Club Regatta Foundation (SMYCRF) has raised 1804 dollars for the St. Maarten Sea Rescue Foundation (SSRF) during the 36th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The SSRF offers assistance to sailors and mariners in need of help. Posted on 3 Apr 2016 Spectacular Finale
To the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta The 36th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta was a record breaking affair. 84 yachts competed in the Gill Commodore's Cup, the largest entry in its ten year history and 193 boats participated in the three day St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Posted on 10 Mar 2016 Going to the wire
At the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Racing in four of the CSA classes at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is incredibly tight with high tension going into tomorrow's last day of racing. Posted on 6 Mar 2016 Round St. Maarten Race
Multihill and monohull records smashed The multihull and monohull records for the Round St. Maarten Race were shattered on the first day of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Posted on 5 Mar 2016 Record fleet for Gill Commodore's Cup
84 boats for the stand alone event The 10th edition of the Gill Commodore's Cup featured a record entry of 84 boats for the stand alone event prior to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Posted on 4 Mar 2016

Upcoming Events

Oxford SC RS Aero Winter Training for RS Aero
Oxford SC- 19 Feb Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2016-2017 for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 19 Feb Crosby SC Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341 Open Meeting Frostbite series for Monohull dinghies with PY between 908 and 1341
Crosby SC- 19 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen New Zealand Championship & Pre-Worlds for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 22 Feb to 24 Feb Staunton Harold SC Monohull dinghies Staunton Blaster for Monohull dinghies
Staunton Harold SC- 25 Feb to 26 Feb Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Brass Monkey Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Feb Roadford Lake SC with PY between 1428 and 570 Roadford Rocket Charity Pursuit Race for with PY between 1428 and 570
Roadford Lake SC- 26 Feb Napier SC New Zealand Flying Fifteen World Championship for Flying Fifteen
Napier SC New Zealand- 26 Feb to 2 Mar Highcliffe SC Monohull dinghies Icicle Harbour Open Series for Monohull dinghies
Highcliffe SC- 26 Feb
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy